Ultimate Medical Academy Awarded Mental Health America Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health

Tampa, Fla, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) has been awarded the 2024 Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health from Mental Health America (MHA). This prestigious certification underscores UMA’s dedication to fostering a mentally healthy workplace, placing the institution among the select 25% of employers meeting the rigorous Bell Seal standards.

This recognition reflects UMA’s commitment to workplace culture, benefits, compliance and wellness programs tailored to support mental health.

“Wellness in the workplace is part of what we call the Ripple Effect of Care," said Dr. Jenna Sage, UMA’s director of organizational wellness and wellbeing. “It starts with care for our team members who are then better able and empowered to care for our healthcare learners who go on as graduates to care for patients in communities all around the country.”

Examples of UMA’s commitment to mental health in the workplace include providing team members supplemental mental health and wellness coaching through Headspace, weekly videos for team members with embedded and data-informed wellness strategies and holding an annual organization-wide wellness event called “The Care Collective Conference.” Team members can join a monthly mental health and wellness employee resource group, The Zen Den. In addition, UMA provides their team members certified instructor led mental health first aid training from the National Council on Mental Wellbeing. UMA also offers their team members a training series called “Leading with Care” to increase leadership skills and capacity.

Another example is a new Mental Rest Stop workshop series that began in April. This workshop, led by Dr. Sage, empowers employees by focusing on letting go of limiting habits and beliefs and engaging in restorative practices. The session is ideal for those who feel stuck in unhelpful patterns, are unable to let go of past circumstances or want to find motivation to move forward with fewer restraints.

UMA also offers an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) which is available to team members by phone 24 hours a day. EAP can provide resources related to work-life balance, substance abuse and dependent and elder care assistance and referral services.

“At UMA, we know that to truly thrive, people need to be well holistically.” said Misty Brown Fischer, UMA’s chief people officer. “That philosophy is at the heart of the wraparound support services we provide our learners and graduates so they can excel in their programs and careers, and it’s also behind the support we provide our team members. Our aim is to nurture a workplace in which everyone feels supported and empowered to do their best, and the Bell Seal signifies that commitment. We’re honored and proud to receive it.”

MHA, the nation’s foremost nonprofit championing mental health, developed the Bell Seal in 2019 to honor organizations prioritizing employee well-being.

Learn more about MHA and the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health at mhanational.org/bestemployers.

About Ultimate Medical Academy

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida, and operating for 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has more than 85,000 alumni and more than 14,000 students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.ABHES.org). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu