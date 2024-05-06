New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Announces Entry into Non-Binding Letter of Intent For a Potential Business Combination

AUSTIN, Texas, , May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: NPABU) announced today that on May 5, 2024 New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (“NPA”) entered into a non‑binding letter of intent for a potential business combination with a company in the consumer sector. No assurance can be made that NPA will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement for a business combination or that NPA will be successful in completing a business combination.

About New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

NPA is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

