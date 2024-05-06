Global Crossing Airlines Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second consecutive quarter of accelerating Y/Y revenue growth

Plans to expand fleet by more than 40% to 20 aircraft this summer

MIAMI, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (Cboe CA: JET, Cboe CA: JET.B, OTCQB: JETMF) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”), the Nation's fastest growing charter airline, today announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. All figures are in United States dollars and prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Financial and Operational Summary Q1 2024 Q1 2023 % Change Revenue: $53.8M $32.2M 67% EBITDAR1: $9.3M $0.6M ~16x Net Aircraft Available: 12.5 7.8 60% Total Block Hours: 5,200 3,134 66% Average Utilization Per Aircraft: 416 402 4%



“The first quarter of 2024 signifies a robust commencement and the dawn of a new era for GlobalX,” said Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of GlobalX. “Since our inception in 2019, GlobalX has demonstrated a consistent ability to swiftly integrate new aircraft into revenue-generating charter operations, propelling us to become the nation’s premier charter airline. Moving ahead, we remain steadfast in our commitment to leveraging our expertise as a narrow-body ACMI charter carrier to drive enduring profitability.”

GlobalX President and CFO, Ryan Goepel, commented: “We achieved another quarter of robust growth, while reducing OPEX as a percentage of operating revenue by more than 840 basis points compared to Q1 2023. As Chris stated, going forward we are focusing our efforts on what we do best, and during the quarter we made several necessary adjustments to the organization to facilitate this transition.”

Mr. Goepel continued: “Subsequent to quarter end, we were pleased to receive U.S. DOT authorization to expand our fleet to 20 aircraft, a level we intend to reach by this summer. Additionally, we have continued to deepen our relationship with a key government client that is now chartering over 1,000 block hours per month. We are still in the early innings of this new chapter for GlobalX, however we are well-positioned to continue expanding the business as we execute on our profitable growth objectives.”

__________________

1 Refer below to the section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights (vs. Q1 2023)

Revenue: Revenue increased 67% to $53.8 million compared to $32.2 million. The increase was driven primarily by higher block hours flown and aircraft fleet expansion, as well as continued strong demand for passenger ACMI and Charter flights.





Revenue increased 67% to $53.8 million compared to $32.2 million. The increase was driven primarily by higher block hours flown and aircraft fleet expansion, as well as continued strong demand for passenger ACMI and Charter flights. Total Operating Expenses: Operating Expenses were $58.4 million compared to $37.7 million. The increase was primarily due to higher aircraft rent, maintenance, and personnel costs associated with the expansion of the GlobalX fleet, as well as higher travel costs related to a government contract. In addition, the Company had approximately $1 million of expenses and charges related to unwinding non-core businesses and other one-time items in the quarter.





Operating Expenses were $58.4 million compared to $37.7 million. The increase was primarily due to higher aircraft rent, maintenance, and personnel costs associated with the expansion of the GlobalX fleet, as well as higher travel costs related to a government contract. In addition, the Company had approximately $1 million of expenses and charges related to unwinding non-core businesses and other one-time items in the quarter. Net Income (Loss)/EPS: Net Loss was $6.3 million compared to $6.1 million. Loss per Share remained unchanged at ($0.11) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($0.11) per basic and diluted share.





Net Loss was $6.3 million compared to $6.1 million. Loss per Share remained unchanged at ($0.11) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($0.11) per basic and diluted share. EBITDAR: EBITDAR increased approximately 16x to $9.3 million compared to $0.6 million. The increase was primarily driven by increased revenue, improved operating margins, higher average charter rates and higher utilization of aircraft.



Operational Highlights

Received authorization from US Department of Transportation to increase the Company’s fleet to 20 aircraft

Grew government contracts to eight dedicated aircraft

Took delivery of two additional aircraft; one A320 passenger aircraft and one A321F Cargo aircraft



Liquidity

Cash and Restricted Cash: The Company had $12.1 million in Cash and Restricted Cash at March 31, 2024, compared to Cash and Restricted Cash of $17.7 million at December 31, 2023.



About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, European and Latin American markets. GlobalX is also now operating ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted operating margin, adjusted pre-tax income (loss), Adjusted pre-tax margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAR. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial information presented in this press release that is calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and these non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management believes that they supplement or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods.

Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures presented in the press release and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in the method of calculation and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The information below provides an explanation of certain adjustments reflected in the non-GAAP financial measures and shows a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures reported in this press release (other than forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Within the financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Per unit amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

EBITDAR which is defined Operating income (loss), plus depreciation, amortization, interest, taxes and aircraft rent is an important metric to be considered to allow investors to compare results across different airlines regardless of how the airlines acquired their aircraft. This distinction is important when comparing the operational results of an airline leasing its aircraft versus an airline purchasing its aircraft. Specifically, the airline leasing aircraft would see the costs relating to those aircraft flow through aircraft rent, while an airline that owns their aircraft would see their costs for those aircraft flow through depreciation and amortization. In order to compare the operating results of the two airlines an investor needs to look at EBITDAR which is why it is presented.

EBITDAR Reconciliation (in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Operating Loss $ (4,619 ) $ (5,530 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,166 443 EBITDA (3,453 ) (5,087 ) Aircraft Rent 12,761 5,644 EBITDAR 9,308 557

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value and share quantities) March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,300 $ 11,596 Restricted cash 3,764 6,080 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $454 and $95 as March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 5,574 10,180 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,177 2,552 Current assets held for sale 181 184 Total Current Assets 20,996 30,592 Property and equipment, net 6,776 5,525 Finance leases, net 20,878 4,108 Operating lease right-of-use assets 86,429 76,880 Deposits 12,959 12,506 Other assets 2,425 1,717 Total Assets $ 150,463 $ 131,328 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 11,999 $ 7,481 Accrued liabilities 17,648 17,465 Deferred revenue 3,814 9,896 Customer deposits 4,266 3,935 Current portion of long-term operating leases 12,311 13,650 Current portion of finance leases 2,160 599 Total current liabilities 52,198 53,026 Other liabilities Note payable 29,331 29,175 Long-term operating leases 75,677 65,158 Long-term finance leases 18,592 3,292 Other liabilities 568 544 Total other liabilities 124,168 98,169 Total Liabilities $ 176,366 $ 151,195 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 7) Equity (Deficit) $.001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 59,667,950 and 58,925,871 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively $ 60 $ 59 Additional paid-in capital 39,285 38,943 Retained deficit (65,473 ) (59,094 ) Total Company's stockholders’ deficit (26,128 ) (20,092 ) Noncontrolling interest 225 225 Total stockholders’ deficit (25,903 ) (19,867 ) Total Liabilities and Deficit $ 150,463 $ 131,328 See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.









GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Revenue $ 53,835 $ 32,151 Operating Expenses Salaries, Wages & Benefits 16,775 11,168 Aircraft Fuel 8,199 7,949 Maintenance, materials and repairs 2,933 1,559 Depreciation and amortization 1,166 443 Contracted ground and aviation services 6,903 4,853 Travel 4,282 2,254 Insurance 1,633 949 Aircraft Rent 12,761 5,644 Other 3,802 2,862 Total Operating Expenses $ 58,454 $ 37,681 Operating Loss (4,619 ) (5,530 ) Non-Operating Expenses Interest Expense 1,760 542 Total Non-Operating Expenses 1,760 542 Loss before income taxes (6,379 ) (6,072 ) Income tax expense - - Net Loss (6,379 ) (6,072 ) Net Income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest - - Net Loss attributable to the Company (6,379 ) (6,072 ) Loss per share: Basic (0.11 ) $ (0.11 ) Diluted (0.11 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 59,234,601 54,490,925 Fully diluted shares outstanding 59,234,601 54,490,925 See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.









GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except shares quantities) Common Stock Number of Shares Amount Additional Paid in Capital Retained Deficit Total Beginning – January 1, 2023 53,440,482 $ 53 $ 30,774 $ (38,083 ) $ (7,256 ) Issuance of shares – options exercised 150,000 0 67 - 67 Issuance of shares – warrants exercised 2,499,453 2 1,134 - 1,136 Issuance of shares - share based compensation on RSUs 208,416 0 500 - 500 Loss for the period - - - (6,072 ) (6,072 ) Ending – March 31, 2023 56,298,351 $ 55 $ 32,475 $ (44,155 ) $ (11,625 ) Common Stock Number of Shares Amount Additional Paid in Capital Retained Deficit Total Noncontrolling Interest Total Beginning – January 1, 2024 58,925,871 $ 59 $ 38,943 $ (59,094 ) $ (20,092 ) $ 225 $ (19,867 ) Issuance of shares - share based compensation on RSUs 742,079 1 342 - 343 - 343 Loss for the period - - - (6,379 ) (6,379 ) - (6,379 ) Ending – March 31, 2024 59,667,950 $ 60 $ 39,285 $ (65,473 ) $ (26,128 ) $ 225 $ (25,903 ) See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.







