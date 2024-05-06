Exagen Announces Campaign for Lupus Awareness Month

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, today announced, in recognition of Lupus Awareness Month, the launch of a campaign focusing on providers, patients and partnership activities that enhance the impactful work being done to help those suffering from Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE).



Lupus Awareness Month occurs every May and is an important platform for lupus-focused organizations to educate and advocate for those affected by this complex condition. Lupus is a disease that AVISE® testing is specially equipped to help with and today marks the start of a month-long awareness campaign.

Starting this week, Exagen will be raising awareness in a variety of ways:

Exagen has partnered with the Lupus Foundation of America, which is the largest national organization devoted to improving the quality of life for all people affected by lupus through programs of research, education, support and advocacy. The Exagen team will be sharing educational content throughout the month on multiple social media platforms. The content will highlight the multi-year journey to diagnosis and the impact that a delayed diagnosis can have financially, emotionally and physically. Exagen will work to provide encouragement to the 1.5 million Americans suffering with lupus by providing insights into the future of lupus diagnostics and therapies on AVISETest.com.





This campaign will run through the end of the month.

“On average, lupus patients in the United States experience a six-year delay in diagnosis. Each day without intervention increases the risk of irreversible damage to vital organs and tissues in the human body. Exagen is here to serve this community by finding innovative approaches which empower patients and healthcare providers to make informed choices leading to better clinical outcomes. Join us in our efforts to amplify this condition throughout Lupus Awareness Month and support those struggling with this relentless disease,” said John Aballi, President and CEO of Exagen.

Interested in learning more? Visit AviseTest.com/patient for helpful resources or follow Exagen social media platforms here: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is a leading provider of autoimmune testing and its purpose as an organization is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making with the goal of improving patients’ clinical outcomes. Exagen is located in San Diego County, California.

For more information, please visit Exagen.com or follow @ExagenInc on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Forward Looking Statements

Exagen cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Exagen's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation Exagen’s goals, strategies and ambitions; potential future financial and business performance; the potential utility and effectiveness of Exagen’s services and testing solutions; updates to be made to AVISE® CTD; potential shareholder value and growth and 2024 guidance. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation: delays in reimbursement and coverage decisions from Medicare and third-party payors and in interactions with regulatory authorities, and delays in ongoing and planned clinical trials involving its tests; changes in laws and regulations related to Exagen’s regulatory requirements; Exagen’s commercial success depends upon attaining and maintaining significant market acceptance of its testing products among rheumatologists, patients, third-party payors and others in the medical community; Exagen’s ability to successfully execute on its business strategies; third-party payors not providing coverage and adequate reimbursement for Exagen’s testing products, including Exagen’s ability to collect on funds due; Exagen’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its testing products; regulatory developments affecting Exagen’s business; and other risks described in Exagen’s prior press releases and Exagen’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Exagen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Exagen undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations

Exagen Inc.

Ryan Douglas

IR@exagen.com

760.560.1525