Vornado Extends One of its Two Revolving Credit Facilities

NEW YORK, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced today that Vornado Realty L.P., extended one of its two unsecured revolving credit facilities from April 2026 to April 2029 (as fully extended). The available borrowing amount under the facility was reduced from $1.25 billion to $915 million. The new facility bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 1.20%. The facility fee is 0.25%.



Vornado’s other unsecured revolving credit facility, in the amount of $1.25 billion, matures in December 2027 (as fully extended) and has an interest rate of SOFR plus 1.14% and a facility fee of 0.25%.

The joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners for the extended facility are JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., BofA Securities, Inc., PNC Capital Markets LLC, U.S. Bank National Association, and Wells Fargo Securities LLC. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. serves as Administrative Agent and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC serves as Sustainability Structuring Agent. Bank of America, N.A., PNC Bank, National Association, U.S. Bank National Association and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association serve as Co-Syndication Agents. BMO Capital Markets Corp., Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc. Goldman Sachs Bank USA, and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc. serve as joint lead arrangers.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

