Array and DNV Release Report on Solar Tracker Wind Stow Strategies’ Energy Impact

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY), a leading provider of solar tracking solutions, confirmed in a new study that its safe, passive wind stow solution can significantly optimize energy production. Array collaborated with DNV Energy USA (DNV) to publish a comprehensive report titled “Energy Impact of Different Solar Tracker Wind Stow Strategies,” outlining the benefits of safe, passive wind stow technology in solar farms.



The analysis focused on evaluating the energy losses associated with various tracker wind stow methods and considered multiple variables, including wind velocity stowing thresholds, wind direction, dwell time, stow exit wind velocity threshold, stow angle, and stow direction. The report’s findings highlight the improved energy production of passive stow strategies in all wind regions, particularly in medium to high wind regions. Array’s DuraTrack® and OmniTrack™ products, equipped with patented, safe, passive stow technology, demonstrate substantial energy production gains and improved reliability compared to active stow alternatives.

Key insights from the report include:

Reliability and Stability: Array's patented, passive stow design enhances energy efficiency and improves the reliability and stability of the tracker system, allowing for longer row designs and ensuring fail-safe wind stow mechanisms.





“Array Technologies is proud to present the findings of our collaborative research with DNV,” said Aaron Gabelnick, chief strategy and technology officer at Array. “This report proves the real benefits of safe, passive wind stow technology, and it reinforces our commitment to providing reliable and efficient solar tracking solutions that optimize energy production while enhancing system durability in high-speed wind environments.”

Additional resources regarding passive wind stow strategies are available for download here.

About Array

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global renewable energy company and provider of utility-scale solar tracking technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, Array’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Array relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission, and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on Array, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Forward Looking Statement

