Viemed Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LAFAYETTE, La., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

Net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were $50.6 million, representing an increase of $11.0 million, or 28%, over net revenues reported for the comparable quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 totaled $1.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 totaled $10.1 million, a 21% increase as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company maintains a strong cash balance of $7.3 million and an overall working capital balance of $8.5 million. Long-term debt as of March 31, 2024 amounted to $5.9 million.

The Company ended the quarter with no net debt and has approximately $53 million available under existing credit facilities.

The Company recently announced the finalization of its strategic partnership with East Alabama Health, providing Viemed with the controlling interest of East Alabama HomeMed, LLC.

The Company expects to generate net revenues of approximately $53.8 million to $54.8 million during the second quarter of 2024.



"I am tremendously enthusiastic about the Company's performance, as we kick off 2024 with strong momentum," said Casey Hoyt, Viemed's CEO. "Our steadfast investments in personnel and operational enhancements are yielding substantial outcomes, propelling our growth trajectory to new heights. The recent successes in restructuring our salesforce and executing on our acquisition strategies have bolstered our determination to explore fresh avenues for expansion, exemplified by our innovative hospital joint venture strategy. Leveraging our competitive advantage as a leader in high-touch, high-tech healthcare in the home, we believe we are poised to revolutionize traditional healthcare delivery models and unveil unprecedented opportunities."

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call to discuss first quarter results on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

877-407-6176 (US Toll-Free)

201-689-8451 (International)

Live Audio Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3FnR2caD

Following the conclusion of the call, an audio recording and transcript of the call can be accessed on the Company's website.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting-edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Glen Akselrod

Bristol Capital

905-326-1888

glen@bristolir.com

Todd Zehnder

Chief Operating Officer

Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

337-504-3802

investorinfo@viemed.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will”, “should”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including the Company's net revenue guidance for the second quarter, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business, market and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; significant capital requirements and operating risks that the Company may be subject to; the ability of the Company to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; volatility in the market price of the Company's common shares; the state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; inflation; reductions in reimbursement rates and audits of reimbursement claims by various governmental and private payor entities; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; dependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; competition; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company's information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; the overall difficult litigation and regulatory environment; increased competition; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the Company’s status as an emerging growth company; and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events or health epidemics or concerns, and claims resulting from such events or concerns; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release refers to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company’s operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company’s business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company’s capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company’s day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company’s employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company’s operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating performance in the same manner as management. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations; and other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.





VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited) At

March 31, 2024 At

December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,309 $ 12,839 Accounts receivable, net 24,477 18,451 Inventory 4,349 4,628 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,483 2,449 Total current assets $ 38,618 $ 38,367 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 73,511 73,579 Finance lease right-of-use assets 297 401 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,733 2,872 Equity investments 1,698 1,680 Debt investment 2,274 2,219 Deferred tax asset 4,558 4,558 Identifiable intangibles, net 534 567 Goodwill 29,765 29,765 Other long-term assets 887 887 Total long-term assets $ 116,257 $ 116,528 TOTAL ASSETS $ 154,875 $ 154,895 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade payables $ 5,800 $ 4,180 Deferred revenue 6,092 6,207 Income taxes payable 2,675 2,153 Accrued liabilities 14,057 17,578 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 199 256 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 698 678 Current portion of long-term debt 596 1,072 Total current liabilities $ 30,117 $ 32,124 Long-term liabilities Accrued liabilities 447 558 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 95 132 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 2,037 2,184 Long-term debt 5,906 6,002 Total long-term liabilities $ 8,485 $ 8,876 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 38,602 $ 41,000 Commitments and Contingencies — — SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock - No par value: unlimited authorized; 38,816,766 and 38,506,161 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 21,842 18,702 Additional paid-in capital 14,294 15,698 Retained earnings 80,137 79,495 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 116,273 $ 113,895 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 154,875 $ 154,895





VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except outstanding shares and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 50,593 $ 39,556 Cost of revenue 20,791 15,552 Gross profit $ 29,802 $ 24,004 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 24,814 19,762 Research and development 750 780 Stock-based compensation 1,432 1,391 Depreciation and amortization 415 240 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 213 (22 ) Other income, net (26 ) (81 ) Income from operations $ 2,204 $ 1,934 Non-operating income and expenses Income from equity method investments (67 ) (35 ) Interest expense (income), net 150 (49 ) Net income before taxes 2,121 2,018 Provision for income taxes 518 501 Net income $ 1,603 $ 1,517 Other comprehensive income $ — $ — Comprehensive income $ 1,603 $ 1,517 Net income per share Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 38,717,123 38,156,777 Diluted 40,580,634 40,016,693





VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 1,603 $ 1,517 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 6,285 4,762 Stock-based compensation expense 1,432 1,391 Distributions of earnings received from equity method investments 49 196 Income from equity method investments (67 ) (35 ) Income from debt investment (55 ) (57 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 213 (22 ) Deferred income tax benefit — (725 ) Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable, net (6,026 ) (941 ) Inventory 279 127 Prepaid expenses and other assets 99 449 Trade payables 588 641 Deferred revenue (115 ) 74 Accrued liabilities (3,632 ) 1,846 Income tax payable/receivable 522 1,273 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,175 $ 10,496 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (6,006 ) (4,681 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 641 776 Net cash used in investing activities $ (5,365 ) $ (3,905 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of options 304 544 Principal payments on term notes (589 ) — Shares redeemed to pay income tax (961 ) (505 ) Repayments of finance lease liabilities (94 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (1,340 ) $ 39 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (5,530 ) 6,630 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 12,839 16,914 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 7,309 $ 23,544 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 224 $ 42 Cash received during the period for income tax refunds $ — $ (40 )

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA” which is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before net interest expense (income), income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation. Beginning with financial results reported for periods in fiscal year 2023, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes transaction costs and expenses related to acquisition and integration efforts associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions. This modification enables investors to compare period-over-period results on a more consistent basis without the effects of acquisitions. We have recast Adjusted EBITDA for prior periods when reported to conform to the modified presentation. The Company's presentation of this financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

(Unaudited) For the quarter ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Net Income $ 1,603 $ 3,477 $ 2,919 $ 2,330 $ 1,517 $ 2,438 $ 1,055 $ 967 Add back: Depreciation & amortization 6,285 5,918 5,975 5,207 4,762 4,373 4,120 3,740 Interest expense (income) 150 256 237 (20 ) (49 ) 32 42 59 Stock-based compensation(a) 1,432 1,534 1,453 1,471 1,391 1,317 1,309 1,271 Transaction costs(b) 110 61 177 94 206 — — — Income tax expense 518 1,599 1,320 728 501 1,146 456 421 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,098 $ 12,845 $ 12,081 $ 9,810 $ 8,328 $ 9,306 $ 6,982 $ 6,458

(a) Represents non-cash, equity-based compensation expense associated with option and RSU awards.

(b) Represents transaction costs and expenses related to acquisition and integration efforts associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Key Financial and Operational Information

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except vent patients)

(Unaudited) For the quarter ended March 31,

2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Financial Information: Revenue $ 50,593 $ 50,739 $ 49,402 $ 43,311 $ 39,556 $ 37,508 $ 35,759 $ 33,310 Gross Profit $ 29,802 $ 32,111 $ 30,562 $ 26,106 $ 24,004 $ 22,896 $ 21,651 $ 20,390 Gross Profit % 59 % 63 % 62 % 60 % 61 % 61 % 61 % 61 % Net Income $ 1,603 $ 3,477 $ 2,919 $ 2,330 $ 1,517 $ 2,438 $ 1,055 $ 967 Cash (As of) $ 7,309 $ 12,839 $ 10,078 $ 10,224 $ 23,544 $ 16,914 $ 21,478 $ 21,922 Total Assets (As of) $ 154,875 $ 154,895 $ 149,400 $ 149,117 $ 124,634 $ 117,043 $ 119,419 $ 115,904 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 10,098 $ 12,845 $ 12,081 $ 9,810 $ 8,328 $ 9,306 $ 6,982 $ 6,458 Operational Information: Vent Patients(2) 10,450 10,327 10,244 10,005 9,337 9,306 9,127 8,837

(1)Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

(2)Vent Patients represents the number of active ventilator patients on recurring billing service at the end of each calendar quarter.