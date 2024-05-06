Artesian Resources Corporation Announces 2% Increase in Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

NEWARK, Del., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA) announces today that its Board of Directors has approved a 2% increase in the quarterly dividend per share on the company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock, raising the annualized dividend to $1.182 per share. The quarterly dividend rate of $0.2955 per share is payable May 28, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2024.



“This is Artesian’s 126th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders and 28th consecutive year of increased dividends. This record of consistency demonstrates continued success in achieving our long-term strategic objectives of proactively investing in infrastructure and growing our customer base, delivering value to our shareholders,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and CEO.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related business services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.8 billion gallons of water per year through 1,470 miles of water main to over a third of Delawareans.

Contact:

Nicholle R. Taylor

Investor Relations

(302) 453-6900

ntaylor@artesianwater.com