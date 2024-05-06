Castle Media Clinches Top 5 Spot at the 13th National ABIA Designer of Dreams Awards

Perth, Australia, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an impressive display of consistent excellence, Castle Media has again secured a coveted top 5 position at the prestigious 13th National ABIA Designer of Dreams Awards. This marks the second consecutive year that the award-winning wedding videographer from Perth has been recognized among Australia’s elite, underscoring their continued leadership in the industry.

The ABIA Australian Wedding Awards has further cemented this wedding videographer’s standing as one of the country’s top wedding videographers. The elite of Australia’s wedding business organized the 13th National ABIA Designer of Dreams Awards on April 30, 2024. Amid intense competition, Castle Media secured a highly sought-after position in the top 5 of the Wedding Videographer category. With this honor, Castle Media has accomplished this incredible feat for the second year.



Castle Media

Since its inception, Castle Media has continuously provided unmatched wedding videography services, encapsulating the spirit and passion of innumerable love tales around Western Australia. The Top 5 National Award Winner in Wedding Videography has been recognized for its dedication to quality, as evidenced by its five-year streak of winning the State Wedding Videography Award from 2019 to 2024.

The principal cameraman of Castle Media and company founder, Mr. Dave Rothwell, remarked that he was thrilled and deeply honored to be recognized once again in the ABIA Designer of Dreams Awards. This achievement is a testament to his hard work and dedication, as well as the unwavering support of his esteemed clients. The capacity of Castle Media to create cinematic masterpieces that have a lasting impact on couples makes them stand out. Every wedding video is meticulously chosen to showcase the couple’s uniqueness, ensuring every priceless moment is captured in breathtaking detail.

The Top 5 National Award Winner in Wedding Videography wants to tell a story, not just take pictures of weddings. He strives to create films that evoke emotion and transport viewers back to the magic of their special day. The ABIA Designer of Dreams Awards victory to Castle Media enhances its position as a dominant force in the wedding videography sector. It continues to set the bar for wedding videography in Perth and beyond with its unwavering creativity, passion, and attention to perfection.

The Australian Bridal Industry Academy (ABIA) recognizes and rewards talented and hardworking bridal videographers with national ABIA Designer of Dreams awards. To qualify for this award nomination, videographers must have a customer satisfaction rating of over 95% for four consecutive years.

To learn more about the award-winning bridal videographer, visit https://www.castlemedia.com.au/.

About Castle Media

Castle Media, Perth’s top-rated and awarded wedding videographer, has consecutively won the ABIA Designer of Dreams Awards. It firmly believes that the wedding day is the most important thing in everyone’s life and must be captured in every moment to be remembered forever.

