AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period Contained in Previously Announced Merger Agreement and Receipt of Acquisition Proposal

NEW YORK, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (“AdTheorent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTH), a machine learning pioneer delivering measurable value for programmatic advertisers, today announced the expiration of the 33-day “go-shop” period pursuant to the terms of the previously announced definitive merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) pursuant to which Cadent, LLC (“Cadent”), a leading provider of platform-based converged TV advertising solutions and a portfolio company of Novacap, one of North America’s established private equity firms, agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of AdTheorent common stock for $3.21 per share in cash, or approximately $324 million. The “go-shop” period expired at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 4, 2024.



During the go-shop period, AdTheorent received one acquisition proposal (the “Go-Shop Proposal”) from a third-party (the “Go-Shop Party”), pursuant to which the Go-Shop Party proposed to acquire all outstanding shares of AdTheorent common stock for $3.35 per share in cash. The Go-Shop Proposal is non-binding and subject to the completion of confirmatory due diligence, as well as the negotiation of a definitive merger agreement with the Go-Shop Party. On May 6, 2024, AdTheorent’s board of directors determined, in accordance with the Merger Agreement, that the Go-Shop Proposal would reasonably be expected to lead to a Superior Company Proposal (as defined in the Merger Agreement), and provided Cadent with written notice of the Go-Shop Proposal. The Merger Agreement permits AdTheorent, following the delivery of such notice, to engage in further discussions and negotiations with the Go-Shop Party, and to continue to take any other actions that were permitted during the go-shop period, in response to the Go-Shop Proposal.

If and when AdTheorent notifies Cadent that the board of directors has determined that the Go-Shop Proposal constitutes a Superior Company Proposal, and that it intends to terminate the Merger Agreement in favor of the Go-Shop Proposal, Cadent will be entitled to certain “match rights” under the Merger Agreement prior to any such termination. There is no assurance that AdTheorent’s receipt of the Go-Shop Proposal will lead to a Superior Company Proposal or an alternative transaction with the Go-Shop Party in lieu of the existing transaction with Cadent.

At this time, the Company remains subject to the Merger Agreement, the provisions of which will remain in effect unless and until the Merger Agreement is terminated. The Board has not made an “Adverse Recommendation Change” (as defined in the Merger Agreement). The Company does not intend to disclose further developments with respect to this process unless and until it determines it is appropriate to do so, subject to the terms of the Merger Agreement.

About AdTheorent:

AdTheorent uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's advanced machine learning-powered media buying platform powers its predictive targeting, predictive audiences, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals. AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen locations across the United States and Canada.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named “Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform” in the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and “Most Innovative Product” (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for six consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only seven-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's “Digital Advertising Leadership Award.” In September 2023, evidencing its continued prioritization of its team, AdTheorent was named a Crain’s Top 100 Best Place to Work in NYC for the tenth consecutive year. AdTheorent ranked tenth in the Large Employer Category and 26th Overall in 2023. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

