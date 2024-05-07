Conformal Coatings Market Size to Surpass US$ 2.57 Billion by 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.38 billion in 2023 global conformal coatings market will reach USD 2.57 billion by 2033. Integrating nanotechnology into conformal coatings presents promising opportunities for enhancing performance characteristics such as barrier properties, adhesion strength, and thermal conductivity. Nanocoatings offer improved protection against environmental factors and mechanical stress, making them suitable for demanding aerospace, automotive, and electronics applications. Furthermore, increasing environmental concerns and regulatory pressures drive the development of eco-friendly conformal coating formulations with reduced VOC emissions and hazardous substances.



Report Coverage Details CAGR 6.43% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 1.38 billion Market Size by 2033 USD 2.57 billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered Product and End User Industry Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Manufacturers focus on bio-based materials, water-based formulations, and solvent-free coatings to meet sustainability goals and comply with stringent environmental regulations, creating opportunities for innovation and market differentiation. In addition, the emergence of flexible and stretchable electronics in applications such as wearable devices, flexible displays, and smart textiles offers new opportunities for conformal coatings. These coatings must be flexible, durable, and resistant to deformation while effectively protecting electronic components on flexible substrates, driving demand for specialized formulations and application techniques. Also, the rollout of 5G networks worldwide drives demand for conformal coatings to protect electronic components in telecommunications infrastructure, including base stations, antennas, and network equipment. Conformal coatings help ensure the reliability and longevity of 5G hardware by protecting against environmental factors and electromagnetic interference, supporting the expansion of 5G connectivity and deployment.



Key Insight of the Global Conformal Coatings Market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth in automotive production, fueled by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and infrastructure development. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), advanced safety features, and connected car technologies drives the demand for conformal coatings to protect electronic components in automotive electronics, including ECUs, sensors, and control modules. The region is also experiencing significant investments in the aerospace and defense sectors, driven by military modernization programs, commercial aviation growth, and space exploration initiatives. Conformal coatings are critical in protecting electronic systems and avionics from harsh operating conditions, driving demand in these sectors. In addition, governments in Asia Pacific countries often provide support and incentives to promote the growth of the manufacturing and electronics sectors. Policies such as tax incentives, research grants, infrastructure development, and industry-specific regulations encourage investment in conformal coatings manufacturing, driving market expansion. Besides, companies in Asia Pacific often form strategic partnerships and collaborations with global players to expand their market reach, access new technologies, and enhance their competitive position. These partnerships facilitate knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and joint research and development initiatives, driving innovation and market growth in the conformal coatings sector.



Advancement in market



In November 2023, Nordson Electronics Solutions introduced the latest ASYMTEK Select Coat SL-1040 Conformal Coating System, establishing a fresh benchmark in conformal coating excellence and dependability within high-volume electronics manufacturing. Crafted to address the evolving needs of electronics manufacturers, the SL-1040 incorporates system-wide enhancements to enhance automation, control, precision, and preventive maintenance, thereby enhancing yield and uptime. This system represents a significant advancement in conformal coating technology.



In August 2022, Dymax has declared its collaboration with Electronic Coating Technologies (ECT) to deliver comprehensive Parylene conformal coating services to its esteemed aerospace, defence, and automotive clientele. This strategic partnership enables Dymax to offer a streamlined solution to customers, eliminating the need to engage multiple service providers. Through this collaboration, customers can work directly with their existing application engineer or sales manager at Dymax to select the most appropriate conformal coating process tailored to their requirements. Leveraging the combined expertise of both companies in the electronics industry, they can assist customers in addressing their unique application needs and deliver prompt solutions.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Miniaturization of electronic devices.



Conformal coatings are a protective layer applied to electronic circuitry to safeguard against environmental factors, mechanical stress, and electrical disturbances. They adhere closely to the contours of the components, forming a uniform barrier that shields against dust, chemicals, moisture, and other potentially destructive elements. By encapsulating delicate components, conformal coatings prevent corrosion, insulation breakdown, and electrical shorts that can compromise the functionality and reliability of the device. In the context of the miniaturization trend, the importance of conformal coatings cannot be overstated. As electronic devices shrink in size, the distance between components decreases, making them more susceptible to issues like arcing, crosstalk, and parasitic capacitance. Conformal coatings provide an effective solution by insulating individual components and preventing unintended electrical connections. Additionally, they enhance the overall robustness of the device, allowing it to withstand harsh operating conditions encountered in various applications. Furthermore, the need for reliable protection through conformal coatings becomes even more critical as electronic devices become more complex with advanced functionalities. These coatings safeguard against physical damage and help mitigate electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radiofrequency interference (RFI), which can degrade signal integrity and performance.



Restraint: Compatibility issues.



Ensuring compatibility between conformal coatings and other materials used in electronic assemblies is crucial for maintaining the integrity and reliability of the entire system. However, achieving compatibility can be difficult due to dissimilarities in chemical composition, curing mechanisms, and physical properties among the various materials involved. Poor compatibility can result in adhesion issues, delamination, or chemical reactions that compromise the effectiveness of the coating and the overall reliability of the assembly. Solder masks, adhesives, and encapsulants are commonly used materials in electronic assemblies, each serving specific functions in protecting and securing electronic components. For instance, solder masks provide insulation and protection for circuit traces, adhesives bond components to the substrate, and encapsulants provide mechanical support and environmental protection. When these materials come into contact with conformal coatings, their compatibility must be carefully evaluated to prevent detrimental effects. Adhesion issues are also a common concern when incompatible materials are used together. The conformal coating may fail to adhere properly to the substrate or other materials, leading to poor coverage and leaving areas vulnerable to environmental damage. Delamination, where the coating detaches from the substrate or other layers, can occur due to mismatched properties such as thermal expansion coefficients or incompatible surface energies. Furthermore, chemical reactions between materials can pose significant risks to the assembly's integrity. Certain chemicals present in conformal coatings or other materials may react adversely with each other, leading to the degradation of the coating or other components. This aspect can result in changes to the physical properties of the materials, such as reduced flexibility or increased brittleness, which can compromise the reliability of the assembly over time.



Opportunity: Focus on product performance and reliability.



The imperative for enhanced product reliability stems from various factors, including consumer expectations for longer-lasting electronic devices, stringent regulatory requirements, and the increasing complexity of electronic assemblies. In response, manufacturers must seek conformal coatings that withstand harsh operating conditions, resist degradation from climate factors such as moisture and extreme temperatures, and maintain their protective properties over extended periods. Investing in research and development enables manufacturers to stay at the forefront of technological evolution in conformal coating formulations and application techniques. Manufacturers can engineer coatings with superior adhesion, flexibility, and chemical resistance properties by leveraging cutting-edge materials science, chemistry, and engineering expertise. These coatings can offer enhanced protection against factors like corrosion, mechanical stress, and electrical interference, thus prolonging the lifespan of electronic assemblies and reducing the likelihood of premature failure. Moreover, manufacturers can capitalize on the growing demand for environmentally sustainable solutions by developing eco-friendly conformal coatings that minimize the use of hazardous substances and reduce environmental impact throughout the product lifecycle. This aspect aligns with regulatory mandates and resonates with environmentally-conscious consumers and businesses seeking to minimize their carbon footprint. Furthermore, manufacturers can contribute to significant cost savings for end-users over the product lifecycle by prioritizing the development of conformal coatings with extended service life and reduced maintenance requirements. These coatings can mitigate frequent repairs, replacements, or costly downtime associated with device failures, enhancing overall operational efficiency and profitability.



Challenge: Supply chain disruptions and raw material availability.



Conformal coatings rely on various raw materials sourced from different regions worldwide. These materials include resins, solvents, additives, and curing agents. Dependency on key raw materials can make the supply chain vulnerable to disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, or regulatory changes in exporting countries. Geopolitical aspects, such as tariffs, trade policies, and sanctions, can also impact raw materials' availability and cost. Changes in political climates or international relations can lead to restrictions on imports or exports, affecting the flow of materials and causing price fluctuations in the global market. Moreover, unforeseen events like natural disasters, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, or floods, can disrupt manufacturing operations, damage infrastructure, and disrupt transportation networks, leading to delays in the supply chain and shortages of critical raw materials. Similarly, pandemics like the COVID-19 outbreak have demonstrated how public health crises can disrupt global supply chains, causing widespread disruptions and shortages across various industries, including conformal coatings. These disruptions not only affect the availability of conformal coatings but also impact their pricing and lead times. Shortages of raw materials can drive up prices, making production more costly for manufacturers. Additionally, supply shortages can result in delays in fulfilling orders, affecting customer satisfaction and potentially leading to loss of business.



Some of the major players operating in the global conformal coatings market are:



• ALTANA

• Aalpha Conformal Coatings

• Chemtronics

• Chase Corporation

• CHT Group

• Dymax Corporation

• DOW

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Electrolube

• Europlasma NV

• Henkel AG

• H.B. Fuller

• KISCO Ltd.

• Momentive

• MG Chemicals Ltd.

• Nordson Corporation

• Peters Group

• Panacol-Elosol GmbH

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Specialty Coating Systems

• SCH Technologies



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product



• Acrylic

• Epoxy

• Parylene

• Silicone

• Urethane

• Others



By Application



• Brush Coating

• Chemical Vapor Deposition

• Dip Coating

• Spray Coating



By End User Industry



• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Consumer Electronics

• Medical

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion) and volume (Tons). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



