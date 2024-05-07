First National Bank Alaska announces unaudited results for first quarter 2024

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Bank Alaska’s (OTCQX:FBAK) net income for the first quarter of 2024 remained stable at $13.476 million, or $4.26 per share. This compares to a net income of $13.454 million, or $4.25 per share, for the same period in 2023.



“Positive signs across sectors of the Alaska economy give First National an optimistic outlook for growth in the coming year, as evident in first quarter lending activity,” said Betsy Lawer, First National Board Chair and CEO/President. “Our lending, treasury management services, and wealth management and trust* relationship officers are all working closely with customers as seasonal activity builds momentum.”

Assets totaled $5.2 billion as of March 31, 2024, decreasing $517.9 million since December 31, 2023. The decrease in assets was primarily due to the first scheduled repayment of $350.0 million on the Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), along with first quarter deposit outflow. Two remaining repayments under BTFP are scheduled for May and December 2024. Return on assets as of March 31, 2024 was 0.95%, three basis points lower compared to the same period last year.

Total loans increased $85.7 million over March 31, 2023. On March 31, 2024, delinquent loans from 30 to 89 days were $3.9 million, 0.16% of outstanding loans compared to $3.6 million and 0.16% on lower loan balances as of March 31, 2023. Nonperforming loans were $28.6 million, 1.21% of outstanding loans, an increase of $23.8 million from March 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses totaled $1.1 and $0.6 million as of March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, including an impairment reserve of $0.5 million recorded on a real estate loan in the first quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on March 31, 2024 was $18.8 million, 0.79% of total loans.

Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $4.2 billion as of March 31, 2024, compared to $4.7 billion as of March 31, 2023, and $4.4 billion as of December 31, 2023. First quarter deposit outflow totaled $172.8 million. Approximately 55% of the 2021-2022 pandemic period deposit growth remains in the bank.

Total interest and loan fee income came to $59.5 million, a 26.6% increase from March 31, 2023. The blended yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.28% compared to 3.53% as of March 31, 2023. Interest and fees on loans increased $4.6 million, and interest and dividends on investment securities increased $3.8 million over March 31, 2023 totals. Interest on cash increased $4.1 million year-over-year, driven by the higher interest rate environment and higher cash balances for the first quarter.

The year-to-date net interest margin was 2.76% compared to 2.84% for the three months ending March 31, 2023. Interest expense increased $11.9 million year-over-year due to the rising cost of interest-bearing deposits resulting from elevated Federal Open Market Committee interest rate increases of 225 basis points across 2023. Interest expense as a percentage of average assets increased to 1.52% as of March 31, 2024, an increase from 0.69% as of March 31, 2023.

Year-to-date noninterest income saw a significant boost totaling $6.5 million compared to $5.5 million as of March 31, 2023. This 19.3% increase in quarterly noninterest income resulted from diversified income streams, including service charges on deposit accounts, mortgage loan servicing, income from fiduciary activities, and gains on the sale of securities. Noninterest expenses through March 31, 2024 increased 1.90% compared to the same period last year, below inflation level growth. The efficiency ratio for March 31, 2024 was 56.00% and remains better than First National’s Alaska and national peer groups.

Shareholders’ equity was $470.7 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $464.8 million as of December 31, 2023. This $5.9 million increase resulted from net income retained in excess of dividends and a decrease in the net unrealized loss position of the securities portfolio. Return on equity as of March 31, 2024 was 11.52% compared to 12.87% for the same period last year, calculated on average equity for the respective quarters. Book value per share as of March 31, 2024 was $148.63, compared to $146.77 as of December 31, 2023. The bank’s March 31, 2024 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.96% remains above well-capitalized standards.

*Investment products are not insured by the FDIC; are not deposits; and may lose value.

