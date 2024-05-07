Non-Alcoholic Wine Market To Reach USD 4.9 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The growing trend of health consciousness drives the demand for non-alcoholic wines.

The increasing trend of health consciousness among consumers is a significant driver for the non-alcoholic wine market. With increasing awareness of the adverse effects of excessive alcohol consumption on both physical and mental well-being, there's a notable shift towards healthier alternatives. This shift is reinforced by the rising popularity of wellness-oriented lifestyles, prompting individuals to seek out low-calorie and alcohol-free beverage options. Consequently, the demand for non-alcoholic wine has witnessed a considerable uptick, appealing to health-conscious consumers who still desire the taste and experience of wine without the associated risks.

Another pivotal factor fueling the non-alcoholic wine market is the growing social acceptance and inclusivity of non-alcoholic beverages. In recent years, societal attitudes toward alcohol consumption have undergone a significant transformation, with more individuals embracing sobriety or moderation. This cultural shift is particularly pronounced among younger generations, who are more inclined to explore non-alcoholic alternatives. Recent surveys indicate that approximately 41% of adults and youth have expressed a desire to reduce their alcohol intake, with this trend especially prevalent among younger demographics. The increasing embrace of non-alcoholic wine has also facilitated its integration into social gatherings and events, offering an inclusive option for those opting out of alcohol consumption. This expanding social acceptance has created a conducive environment for expanding the non-alcoholic wine market.

Segmentation Overview:

The non-alcoholic wine market has been segmented into product, alcohol concentration, packaging, type, sales channel, and region.

The low-alcohol content dominates the segment growth.

Based on alcohol concentration, the market is segmented as alcohol-free and low alcohol. Low-alcohol content holds a significant share of the alcohol concentration segment of the non-alcoholic wine market. This is because low-alcohol wines, which typically contain 0.5% to 5% alcohol by volume, have gained popularity among health-conscious consumers who want to enjoy wine's taste and social aspects while reducing their alcohol intake.

Fresh fruits accounted for a substantial share in the forecast period.

The market is segmented by type into fresh fruits and vegetables. The fresh fruits segment holds a substantial share of the non-alcoholic wine market's type segment. This is attributed to the widespread availability of fruits suitable for making non-alcoholic wine, such as grapes, berries, and apples. Additionally, fruit-based non-alcoholic wines tend to have a more appealing taste profile and are often perceived as healthier alternatives to traditional alcoholic wines.

Non-alcoholic Wine Market Report Highlights:

The non-alcoholic wine market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 10.1% by 2032.

The popularity of aerated and non-alcoholic wine and beverages has spurred its demand in the population.

Europe holds a major share of the non-alcoholic wine market, with Germany dominating this region. A major factor for growing preference for non-alcoholic wine is the dropping demand for alcohol-based drinks among Gen Z and millennials due to the growing awareness of adverse effects of consuming alcohol-based drinks.

Some prominent players in the non-alcoholic wine market report include Ariel Vineyards, Eisberg, Lussory, Pierre Chavin, Seedlip, St. Regis, Tautila Tinto, The Mocktail Club, Thompson & Scott Noughty, Vina Enotec, Weibel Vineyards, Welch's.

