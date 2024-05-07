Single Use Bioprocessing Market To Reach USD 125.3 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases drives industry developments.

The production of biopharmaceuticals is experiencing exponential growth driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for personalized medication. Single-use bioprocessing technologies play a pivotal role in this growth, offering an economical and efficient method for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. These technologies enable quicker product development and a shorter time to market. The scalability and flexibility of single-use systems make them particularly well-suited for producing customized medicines on a smaller scale, driving the expansion of the single-use bioprocessing market.

The rising demand for biopharmaceuticals in emerging markets like China, India, and Brazil presents a substantial opportunity for the single-use bioprocessing market. These countries boast a burgeoning middle class and an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, driving a heightened demand for cost-effective biopharmaceuticals. Single-use bioprocessing technologies offer a solution for local manufacturers in these markets to produce affordable biosimilars and generic drugs. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, the global biosimilars market is projected to reach $30 billion by 2025, with emerging markets playing a significant role in this growth trajectory. Manufacturers in these regions can effectively address the rising demand for affordable biopharmaceuticals while upholding stringent quality standards by adopting single-use bioprocessing technologies.

Segmentation Overview:

The single use bioprocessing market has been segmented into product, application, end-user, and region.

Cell culture is the leading application attributed to the rise in demand for singe use bioprocessing techniques.

Based on application, the cell culture is the leading segment. The growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, such as monoclonal antibodies and vaccines, has significantly driven the adoption of single-use technologies in cell culture processes.

Single-use bags and containers registered a significant share in 2023.

Based on product, single-use media bags and containers were the largest sub-segment in 2023. Single-use bags and containers offer advantages such as reduced risk of cross-contamination, ease of use, and lower cleaning and validation requirements, making them a preferred choice for many biopharmaceutical companies.

Single Use Bioprocessing Market Report Highlights:

The single use bioprocessing market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 16.1% by 2032.

Single-use bioprocessing involves using disposable equipment and consumables to produce biologic drugs such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell therapies.

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Single-Use Bioprocessing Market.The region's market size was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2020. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, growing investments in research and development, and the presence of key market players in the region.

Some prominent players in the single use bioprocessing market report include Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation (Cytiva), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA (Millipore), Pall Corporation, GE Healthcare (Cytiva), Eppendorf AG, , Rentschler Biopharma SE, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., and Infors AG.

