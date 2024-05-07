CNOVA N.V.

Appointment of new non-executive director and

Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Amsterdam – May 7, 2024, 08:30 CEST — Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) (“Cnova” or the “Company”) announces that Mrs. Béatrice Davourie was appointed as replacement non-executive director and Chairman of the Board of Cnova NV, effective as per May 10, 2024.

Mrs. Davourie serves as General Counsel at the Casino Group. Prior to joining Casino, she held senior legal executive positions at Groupe Louis Delhaize and CapGemini. Among others, she holds an Executive MBA from ESSEC business school and a master’s degree in corporate and tax law from Paris Panthéon-Assas University.

Cnova also today published the notice for its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) on its website at www.cnova.com. The AGM is to be held on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 11:30 CEST, at Beethovenstraat 400, 1082 PR Amsterdam, the Netherlands. As explained in the notice and the explanatory notes relating to the AGM, the agenda for the AGM, as proposed by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), is as follows:

Opening of the AGM Board report for the financial year 2023 (discussion item) Remuneration report for the financial year 2023 (advisory voting item) Allocation of results and dividend policy (discussion item) Adoption of the annual accounts for the financial year 2023 (voting item) Release from liability of the members of the Board with respect to the performance of their duties during the financial year 2023 (voting item) Instruction to KPMG Accountants N.V. as the external auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024 (voting item) Adoption of the remuneration policy for the Board (voting item) Appointment of Mrs. Béatrice Davourie as Non-Executive Director (voting item) Reappointment of Mr. Silvio José Genesini Junior as Non-Executive Director (voting item) Authorization of the Board to acquire ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (voting item) Delegation of the authority to issue ordinary shares and special voting shares and to grant rights to subscribe for such shares (voting item) Delegation of the authority to limit and exclude pre-emption rights in respect of any issue of ordinary shares or any granting of rights to subscribe for such shares (voting item) Questions Closing of the AGM





The AGM notice and agenda, the explanatory notes thereto, the 2023 Annual Report, as well as the proxy card forms are available at Cnova’s website at www.cnova.com.

About Cnova N.V.

Cnova N.V., the French ecommerce leader, serves 7.2 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. Cnova N.V.’s product offering provides its B2C clients with a wide variety of very competitively priced goods, fast and customer-convenient delivery options, practical and innovative payment solutions as well as travel and entertainment services. Cnova N.V. also serves B2B clients internationally through Octopia (Marketplace-as-a-Service solutions), Cdiscount Advertising (advertising services for sellers and brands) and C-Logistics (end-to-end logistic ecommerce solution). Cnova N.V. is part of Casino group, a global diversified retailer. Cnova N.V.'s news releases are available at www.cnova.com. Information available on, or accessible through, the sites referenced above is not part of this press release.

This press release contains regulated information (gereglementeerde informatie) within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) which must be made publicly available pursuant to Dutch and French law. This press release is intended for information purposes only.

Cnova Investor Relations Contact:

investor@cnovagroup.com

Tel: +33 6 79 74 30 94 Media contact:

directiondelacommunication@cdiscount.com

Tel: +33 6 18 33 17 86

cdiscount@vae-solis.com

Tel: +33 6 17 76 79 71





