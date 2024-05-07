Global Online Gaming Industry Analysis Report 2024: A $348.85 Billion Market by 2032 Featuring Activision Blizzard, Apple, Capcom, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony, and Tencent

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Gaming Market Report by Type, Platform, Gamer Type, Age Group, Region and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Online Gaming Market was valued at US$ 137.60 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 348.85 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.89% from 2024 to 2032.



Online gaming involves player to playing video games over the internet, allowing multiple players to interact virtually. This genre encompasses various game types, from puzzles to MMOs, enabling real-time interaction and competition among players from different locations.





The online gaming market is rapidly growing around the world, fueled by high revenue and user engagement. Key drivers include widespread high-speed internet, smartphone proliferation, and the rise of esports and streaming services. Esports, featuring popular games like Counter-Strike and Call of Duty, offer lucrative rewards, boosting industry expansion worldwide.

Game developers focus on graphics and plots tailored to diverse devices, with smartphones driving sales. Companies innovate with consoles and cloud gaming services like Arcade and Stadia, making games more accessible. Future growth will be driven by increased online service investments and 5G infrastructure. VR, AR, and AI advancements will enhance gaming experiences, while 5G networks will accelerate mobile and cloud-based gaming delivery.

Asia Pacific Online Gaming Market



The gaming industry in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expansive and diverse, encompassing a wide range of gaming preferences. With 1.5 Billion identified gamers, individuals vary from hyper-casual to hardcore gamers. They tend to spend more time gaming compared to the global average and demonstrate the highest levels of engagement. In recent years, the Asia gaming industry has attracted the attention of investors, developers, and analysts. Within Asia, Japan, South Korea, India, and China are the leading markets.

The rapid expansion of cheap smartphones with high performance and the rise of female gamers are key drivers behind the booming online gaming market. APAC's gaming future, Google commissioned leading games analytics experts at Newzoo to research the forces shaping gaming markets in mainland China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The research covers players in the Asian gaming market who are aged 18 to 65.

Online Gaming Market Surveys

Worldwide, the video gaming community has around 3.09 Billion active participants.

By 2024, the global gaming community is anticipated to reach approximately 3.32 Billion individuals.

In the United States, there are more than 3,000 esports competitors.

Nearly 1.5 Billion gamers reside in Asia.

Gaming encompasses 55% of the male population.

At least one gaming service is subscribed to by 52% of gamers.

According to the Mobile Economy 2022 report by GSMA Intelligence, nearly 7.5 Billion smartphone connections, constituting over four-fifths of all mobile connections, are projected to be in place by 2025.

