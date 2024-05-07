CAR T Cell Therapy Market To Reach USD 39.9 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The growing prevalence of cancer is a prominent factor in the development of CAR T Cell therapy.

The increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide is a significant driving factor for the CAR T Cell Therapy market. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is a leading cause of death globally, with an estimated 19.3 million new cases and 10 million cancer-related deaths in 2020. As the incidence of cancer continues to rise, the demand for effective and targeted therapies like CAR T Cell Therapy is expected to grow. Moreover, the limitations of conventional cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation, have led to a greater focus on personalized and immune-based therapies, further driving the adoption of CAR T Cell Therapy.

Recent advancements in genetic engineering and cell therapy technologies have played a crucial role in the development and growth of the CAR T Cell Therapy market. Innovations in gene editing tools, such as CRISPR-Cas9, have enabled more precise and efficient modification of T cells, enhancing the effectiveness of CAR T Cell Therapy. Additionally, improvements in cell manufacturing processes, such as automated closed systems, have streamlined the production of CAR T cells, reducing costs and increasing scalability. These technological advancements have made CAR T Cell Therapy more accessible and have contributed to the expansion of the market.

Segmentation Overview:

The CAR T Cell therapy market has been segmented into therapy type, therapeutic application, end-user, and region.

CD19 is a fast-growing segment and is anticipated to attract more growth in the coming years.

Based on the market segmentation by target antigen, the CD19 segment held the largest market share in 2023. CD19 is a well-established target for CAR T Cell Therapy, as it is expressed on the surface of most B-cell malignancies, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Hematological malignancies dominated the CAR T Cell therapy market.

In 2023, the hematological malignancies segment dominated the CAR T Cell Therapy market by therapeutic application. Within this segment, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) held the most significant market shares.

CAR T Cell Therapy Market Report Highlights:

The CAR T Cell Therapy market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 27.5% by 2032.

The rising prevalence of cancer and the demand for effective treatments encourage industry developments.

North America dominates the global CAR T Cell Therapy market, particularly the United States. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), five CAR T Cell Therapies had been approved in the United States as of August 2023 for the treatment of various hematological malignancies.

Some prominent players in the CAR T Cell Therapy market report include Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences (Kite Pharma), Bristol Myers Squibb (Celgene), Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Allogene Therapeutics, Bluebird Bio, Autolus Therapeutics, Cellectis, Celyad Oncology, Mustang Bio, and Poseida Therapeutics.

