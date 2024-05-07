Worldwide Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests Market Research 2024: Convergence of Digital Diagnostics and POC Technologies Reshapes Healthcare Delivery

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The geographic scope of The Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests, 2024 is global, with information for specific geographical regions, world demographics, and other general issues affecting the market. The report's market summary includes total market values, market analysis by product, test usage, technology, region, end-use and a competitive analysis of leading providers. Additionally, key company profiles are included.

Lab-based analyzers in hospitals and reference labs are the cornerstone of revenues in the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) industry. However, the point-of-care (POC) segment is seen as a key growth area. Point-of-care refers to tests that can provide meaningful results during a provider visit or in the patient's home.

Over the past two decades, the publisher has observed that POC tests present significant opportunities for expansion. This rich history analyzing the market is at the forefront of The Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests, 2024, the eleventh edition in the publisher's POC report series.

The role of diagnostics in promoting wellness, improving patient-provider encounters, aiding in drug selection and stewardship, facilitating home or nursing home care, and ensuring effective pandemic management relies heavily on the success of point-of-care solutions. The global POC testing market has experienced significant growth in the last two decades due to the increasing demand for accurate and rapid testing, both within and outside hospital settings. Technological advancements in smartphones, biosensors, lab-on-a-chip, and wearable devices have influenced the POC landscape, aiming to provide expedited diagnosis at the point-of-care.

As a result, point-of-care diagnostics can command higher pricing and experience larger revenue growth compared to lab-based tests. The tests covered in The Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests, 2024 tend to grow at higher rates than the overall IVD market.

Venue Market Analysis

POC tests are conducted in various settings, including hospital departments (emergency, operating rooms, intensive care units), physicians' offices, hospital clinics, retail clinics, pharmacies, homes (self-testing or by caregivers), and nursing homes.

POC testing may be performed by laboratory personnel, but often it is performed by non-laboratory personnel such as physicians, nurses, assistants in medical offices, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), medics, pharmacists, and the patients themselves (self-testing). Some POC tests are manual tests, often performed with technologies based on dipsticks or strips, lateral flow cassettes, or other manual tests. There are also many small, portable instruments that have been developed for use in POC settings. With the advances in miniaturization and microfluidics that have occurred in recent years, a growing number of small, handheld devices are reaching the POC market for a range of different testing applications.

Corporate Profiles

The Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests, 2024 also highlights the contribution of POC test devices to the overall diagnostics market growth. More diagnostic manufacturers are seeking CLIA waiver status or CE Mark for their POC devices, indicating the growing importance of POC testing in diagnosis and patient care monitoring. Rapid tests are also becoming more prevalent in the POC arena, allowing physicians to treat patients more effectively and efficiently.

Scope and Methodology

All market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level. The market includes manufacturer tests excluding services. The base year for data was 2023. Forecast data is provided for 2023 through 2028. Compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are provided for the 2023-2028 period for each segment covered. Competitive analysis is provided for the year 2023 along with regional breakdowns. The forecasted market analysis for 2023-2028 was largely based on demographic trends, new developments, innovative technology and global expansion.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Introduction

Scope and Methodology

Size and Growth of the Market

Trends Affecting the Market

Competitive Outlook

Market Conclusions

POC Market Transformed by Technological Progress

POC Molecular Diagnostics Continue Making Inroads

Prevention and Early Detection at Nexus of POC Development

Wearables Continue to Influence POC Market

Test Cost Will Continue to be an Issue Worldwide

Rising Demand Will Drive POC Market in Row Markets

New Venues - Urgent & Retail Care

COVID-19's Positive Effect

Insurance Coverage for OTC COVID-19 Testing

New Opportunities in POC Infectious Disease Testing

Supply Chain Delays

Multiplex Testing Explodes

Ai Making Inroads into POC

Stand-Alone Er/Urgent Centers Gain Acceptance

Digital Diagnostics and POC

Microfluidics Gaining Ground in POC

Chapter 2: Introduction and Overview

Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing

Industry Regulations

Types of Clia Certificates

POC Industry Drivers

Patient Focused Drivers

Medical/Healthcare Related Drivers

Technology Drivers

Economic Drivers

Other Drivers

POC Industry Challenges

POC Test Types

Blood

Urine

Saliva

Hair

Optical Technologies

Breath

Conditions Evaluated by POC Diagnostic Testing

Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Cardiovascular Disease

Diabetes

Drug Abuse

Infectious Disease

Herpes

Htlv

Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Hepatitis

Lyme Disease

Babesiosis

Gonorrhea, Syphilis and Chlamydia

Trichomonas Vaginalis

Hiv/Aids

Helicobacter Pylori

Influenza

Coronavirus

Mononucleosis

Streptococcus

Osteoporosis

Pregnancy and Fertility

Chapter 3: POC Blood Glucose Tests

Types of Blood Glucose Testing

Fasting Blood Sugar (FBS)

2-Hour Postprandial Blood Sugar (Ppbs)

Random Blood Sugar

Glucose Tolerance Test

Glucose Urine Test

Glycated Hemoglobin (Hba1C)

Products

Blood Glucose Self-Testing

Continuous Self-Testing

Glycated Hemoglobin Tests

Professional

POC Glucose Self-Testing

POC Continuous Glucose Self-Testing

POC Glucose Professional Testing

POC Hba1C Testing

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 4: POC Blood and Electrolytes Testing Market

Types of Blood and Electrolyte Tests

Hemoglobin/Hematocrit

Wbc and Other

Blood Gases

Electrolytes

POC Blood and Electrolyte Self-Testing

POC Blood and Electrolyte Professional Testing

Chapter 5: POC Rapid Coagulation

Products

Platelet Testing

POC Rapid Coagulation Self-Testing

POC Rapid Coagulation Professional Testing

Chapter 6: POC Rapid Cardiac Markers

Products

Market Size and Growth

Regional Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7: POC Substance Abuse

Overview

Products

Urine

Oral

Blood

Hair

Market Size and Growth

Regional Analysis

POC Drugs of Abuse Self-Testing

POC Drugs of Abuse Professional Testing

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 8: POC Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Products

Market Size and Growth

Regional Analysis

POC Pregnancy and Fertility Self-Testing

POC Pregnancy and Fertility Professional Testing

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 9: POC Colon Cancer Screening/Fecal Occult Blood Testing

Products

Market Size and Growth

Regional Analysis

POC Colon Cancer Screening/Fecal Occult Blood Self-Testing

POC Colon Cancer Screening/ Fecal Occult Blood Professional Testing

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 10: POC Infectious Disease Testing

Products

Hiv and Hepatitis

Respiratory

Std/Sti

Tropical Diseases

Lyme Disease

Tb

Zika

Anthrax

Other Viruses

Hospital Acquired Infections and Sepsis

Sepsis

C.Diff

COVID-19

Antigen

Serology

Molecular

Market Size and Growth

Regional Analysis

POC Infectious Disease Self-Testing

POC Infectious Disease Professional Testing

POC Infectious Disease Testing by Disease Type

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11: POC Lipid Testing

Products

Market Size and Growth

Regional Analysis

POC Lipid Self-Testing

POC Lipid Professional Testing

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 12: POC Cancer Tumor Marker Testing

Products

Market Size and Growth

Regional Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 13: POC Urine Testing

Products

Market Size and Growth

Regional Analysis

POC Urine Self-Testing

POC Urine Test Professional Testing

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 14: Miscellaneous POC Testing

Microbiology

Tsh

Allergy

Autoimmune

Others

Market Size and Growth

Regional Analysis

Chapter 15: Issues and Trends

Overview

Wearables

Mobile Healthcare Technologies

Telehealth

Telehealth Emed to Implement Home Test to Treat Program

Patient-Centered Healthcare

Breath Test Advances

Regulatory Hurdles

Reimbursement Challenges

Pama

Competition

POC and Molecular Diagnostics

POC Biosensors and Microfluidics

China as a POC Market

Emerging POC Technologies

POC Connectivity

COVID-19 Impact

Multiplexed POC Testing

The Emergence of Non-Invasive Technologies

Saliva and Swab

Optical Techniques

Near-Infrared Scanning

Volatolomics

POC and Antibiotic Resistance Concerns

Artificial Intelligence in POC

POC Future in Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Supply Chain Delays

Insurance Coverage for OTC Diagnostic Tests

Stand-Alone Emergency Department/Urgent Care Centers Combine with POC Team in New Mexico

Digital Diagnostics

Microfluidics and POC

Chapter 16: Total Global POC Testing Market and Competitor Analysis

Market Overview

Market Analysis by Product Categories

Market Analysis by Subcategory

POC Self-Testing

POC Professional Testing

POC Testing by End-Use

Market by Device Technology

Market Analysis by Country

United States

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Switzerland and Sweden

Other

Japan

Rest of World

Latin America

China

India

South Korea

Other Row Countries

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 17: Corporate Profiles

1 Step Detect Associates

Abbott Labs

Abingdon Health

Access Bio

AccuBioTech

ACON Laboratories

Aerscher Diagnostics

Alfa Scientific Designs

American Bio Medica

ARKRAY

Artron Laboratories

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Atlas Link Biotech

Autobio Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter

Becton Dickinson

Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmaceuticals

Bhat Bio-Tech India Private Ltd.

Binx health

bioLytical Laboratories

BioMedomics

Biomeme

Biomerica

bioMerieux SA

Biophor Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biosensia

Biotron Diagnostics

Boditech Med

Boson Biotech

BTNX

Cepheid

Chembio Diagnostic Systems

Church & Dwight

Clarity Diagnostics

Confirm Biosciences

CTK Biotech

Cue Health

Danaher Corporation

Dexcom

DIALAB

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems

Diazyme Laboratories

DNA Electronics Ltd.

Dr Fooke-Achterrath

DxGen

Eiken Chemical

EKF Diagnostics

ELITechGroup, Inc

Enterix

Eurobio Scientific

Eurolyser Diagnostica

Everlywell

Exact Sciences

EY Laboratories

Fio Corp

First Check Diagnostics

GenBio

Genedrive

GenePOC

GeTein BioMedical

Helena Labs

Hemosure

HORIBA

Immune IQ

Immunosciences Lab

Immunostics

JAL Innovation

Jant Pharmacal

J. Mitra & Co

Kypha

LamdaGen Corp

LifeScan

LifeSign

LightDeck Diagnostics

LumiraDx

Macherey-Nagel

Medix Biochemica

MedMira

Medtronic

Menarini Diagnostics

Meridian BioScience

MiCo BioMed

Nano-Ditech Corporation

Nexus Dx

NG Biotech

Noble Medical

Nova Biomedical

Oasis Diagnostics

Operon

OPKO Health

OraSure Technologies

PixCell Medical Technologies

Polymedco

Polymer Technologies

Preventis

Princeton Biomeditech

QuantuMDx Group

QuidelOrtho

Radiometer Medical

Randox Labs

Response Biomedical

Reszon Diagnostics

Rheonix

Roche Diagnostics

Savyon Diagnostics

Sekisui Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Sysmex

TECHLAB

Teco Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech

Trividia Health

Tulip Diagnostics

VedaLab

Werfen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9fr68

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.