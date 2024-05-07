Worldwide Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests Market Research 2024: Convergence of Digital Diagnostics and POC Technologies Reshapes Healthcare Delivery

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The geographic scope of The Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests, 2024 is global, with information for specific geographical regions, world demographics, and other general issues affecting the market. The report's market summary includes total market values, market analysis by product, test usage, technology, region, end-use and a competitive analysis of leading providers. Additionally, key company profiles are included.
Lab-based analyzers in hospitals and reference labs are the cornerstone of revenues in the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) industry. However, the point-of-care (POC) segment is seen as a key growth area. Point-of-care refers to tests that can provide meaningful results during a provider visit or in the patient's home.
Over the past two decades, the publisher has observed that POC tests present significant opportunities for expansion. This rich history analyzing the market is at the forefront of The Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests, 2024, the eleventh edition in the publisher's POC report series.
The role of diagnostics in promoting wellness, improving patient-provider encounters, aiding in drug selection and stewardship, facilitating home or nursing home care, and ensuring effective pandemic management relies heavily on the success of point-of-care solutions. The global POC testing market has experienced significant growth in the last two decades due to the increasing demand for accurate and rapid testing, both within and outside hospital settings. Technological advancements in smartphones, biosensors, lab-on-a-chip, and wearable devices have influenced the POC landscape, aiming to provide expedited diagnosis at the point-of-care.
As a result, point-of-care diagnostics can command higher pricing and experience larger revenue growth compared to lab-based tests. The tests covered in The Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests, 2024 tend to grow at higher rates than the overall IVD market.
Venue Market Analysis
POC tests are conducted in various settings, including hospital departments (emergency, operating rooms, intensive care units), physicians' offices, hospital clinics, retail clinics, pharmacies, homes (self-testing or by caregivers), and nursing homes.
POC testing may be performed by laboratory personnel, but often it is performed by non-laboratory personnel such as physicians, nurses, assistants in medical offices, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), medics, pharmacists, and the patients themselves (self-testing). Some POC tests are manual tests, often performed with technologies based on dipsticks or strips, lateral flow cassettes, or other manual tests. There are also many small, portable instruments that have been developed for use in POC settings. With the advances in miniaturization and microfluidics that have occurred in recent years, a growing number of small, handheld devices are reaching the POC market for a range of different testing applications.
Corporate Profiles
The Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests, 2024 also highlights the contribution of POC test devices to the overall diagnostics market growth. More diagnostic manufacturers are seeking CLIA waiver status or CE Mark for their POC devices, indicating the growing importance of POC testing in diagnosis and patient care monitoring. Rapid tests are also becoming more prevalent in the POC arena, allowing physicians to treat patients more effectively and efficiently.
Scope and Methodology
All market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level. The market includes manufacturer tests excluding services. The base year for data was 2023. Forecast data is provided for 2023 through 2028. Compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are provided for the 2023-2028 period for each segment covered. Competitive analysis is provided for the year 2023 along with regional breakdowns. The forecasted market analysis for 2023-2028 was largely based on demographic trends, new developments, innovative technology and global expansion.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Scope and Methodology
- Size and Growth of the Market
- Trends Affecting the Market
- Competitive Outlook
- Market Conclusions
- POC Market Transformed by Technological Progress
- POC Molecular Diagnostics Continue Making Inroads
- Prevention and Early Detection at Nexus of POC Development
- Wearables Continue to Influence POC Market
- Test Cost Will Continue to be an Issue Worldwide
- Rising Demand Will Drive POC Market in Row Markets
- New Venues - Urgent & Retail Care
- COVID-19's Positive Effect
- Insurance Coverage for OTC COVID-19 Testing
- New Opportunities in POC Infectious Disease Testing
- Supply Chain Delays
- Multiplex Testing Explodes
- Ai Making Inroads into POC
- Stand-Alone Er/Urgent Centers Gain Acceptance
- Digital Diagnostics and POC
- Microfluidics Gaining Ground in POC
Chapter 2: Introduction and Overview
- Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Testing
- Industry Regulations
- Types of Clia Certificates
- POC Industry Drivers
- Patient Focused Drivers
- Medical/Healthcare Related Drivers
- Technology Drivers
- Economic Drivers
- Other Drivers
- POC Industry Challenges
- POC Test Types
- Blood
- Urine
- Saliva
- Hair
- Optical Technologies
- Breath
- Conditions Evaluated by POC Diagnostic Testing
- Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Diabetes
- Drug Abuse
- Infectious Disease
- Herpes
- Htlv
- Respiratory Syncytial Virus
- Hepatitis
- Lyme Disease
- Babesiosis
- Gonorrhea, Syphilis and Chlamydia
- Trichomonas Vaginalis
- Hiv/Aids
- Helicobacter Pylori
- Influenza
- Coronavirus
- Mononucleosis
- Streptococcus
- Osteoporosis
- Pregnancy and Fertility
Chapter 3: POC Blood Glucose Tests
- Types of Blood Glucose Testing
- Fasting Blood Sugar (FBS)
- 2-Hour Postprandial Blood Sugar (Ppbs)
- Random Blood Sugar
- Glucose Tolerance Test
- Glucose Urine Test
- Glycated Hemoglobin (Hba1C)
- Products
- Blood Glucose Self-Testing
- Continuous Self-Testing
- Glycated Hemoglobin Tests
- Professional
- POC Glucose Self-Testing
- POC Continuous Glucose Self-Testing
- POC Glucose Professional Testing
- POC Hba1C Testing
- Competitive Analysis
Chapter 4: POC Blood and Electrolytes Testing Market
- Types of Blood and Electrolyte Tests
- Hemoglobin/Hematocrit
- Wbc and Other
- Blood Gases
- Electrolytes
- POC Blood and Electrolyte Self-Testing
- POC Blood and Electrolyte Professional Testing
Chapter 5: POC Rapid Coagulation
- Products
- Platelet Testing
- POC Rapid Coagulation Self-Testing
- POC Rapid Coagulation Professional Testing
Chapter 6: POC Rapid Cardiac Markers
- Products
- Market Size and Growth
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Analysis
Chapter 7: POC Substance Abuse
- Overview
- Products
- Urine
- Oral
- Blood
- Hair
- Market Size and Growth
- Regional Analysis
- POC Drugs of Abuse Self-Testing
- POC Drugs of Abuse Professional Testing
- Competitive Analysis
Chapter 8: POC Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
- Products
- Market Size and Growth
- Regional Analysis
- POC Pregnancy and Fertility Self-Testing
- POC Pregnancy and Fertility Professional Testing
- Competitive Analysis
Chapter 9: POC Colon Cancer Screening/Fecal Occult Blood Testing
- Products
- Market Size and Growth
- Regional Analysis
- POC Colon Cancer Screening/Fecal Occult Blood Self-Testing
- POC Colon Cancer Screening/ Fecal Occult Blood Professional Testing
- Competitive Analysis
Chapter 10: POC Infectious Disease Testing
- Products
- Hiv and Hepatitis
- Respiratory
- Std/Sti
- Tropical Diseases
- Lyme Disease
- Tb
- Zika
- Anthrax
- Other Viruses
- Hospital Acquired Infections and Sepsis
- Sepsis
- C.Diff
- COVID-19
- Antigen
- Serology
- Molecular
- Market Size and Growth
- Regional Analysis
- POC Infectious Disease Self-Testing
- POC Infectious Disease Professional Testing
- POC Infectious Disease Testing by Disease Type
- Competitive Analysis
Chapter 11: POC Lipid Testing
- Products
- Market Size and Growth
- Regional Analysis
- POC Lipid Self-Testing
- POC Lipid Professional Testing
- Competitive Analysis
Chapter 12: POC Cancer Tumor Marker Testing
- Products
- Market Size and Growth
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Analysis
Chapter 13: POC Urine Testing
- Products
- Market Size and Growth
- Regional Analysis
- POC Urine Self-Testing
- POC Urine Test Professional Testing
- Competitive Analysis
Chapter 14: Miscellaneous POC Testing
- Microbiology
- Tsh
- Allergy
- Autoimmune
- Others
- Market Size and Growth
- Regional Analysis
Chapter 15: Issues and Trends
- Overview
- Wearables
- Mobile Healthcare Technologies
- Telehealth
- Telehealth Emed to Implement Home Test to Treat Program
- Patient-Centered Healthcare
- Breath Test Advances
- Regulatory Hurdles
- Reimbursement Challenges
- Pama
- Competition
- POC and Molecular Diagnostics
- POC Biosensors and Microfluidics
- China as a POC Market
- Emerging POC Technologies
- POC Connectivity
- COVID-19 Impact
- Multiplexed POC Testing
- The Emergence of Non-Invasive Technologies
- Saliva and Swab
- Optical Techniques
- Near-Infrared Scanning
- Volatolomics
- POC and Antibiotic Resistance Concerns
- Artificial Intelligence in POC
- POC Future in Infectious Disease Diagnostics
- Supply Chain Delays
- Insurance Coverage for OTC Diagnostic Tests
- Stand-Alone Emergency Department/Urgent Care Centers Combine with POC Team in New Mexico
- Digital Diagnostics
- Microfluidics and POC
Chapter 16: Total Global POC Testing Market and Competitor Analysis
- Market Overview
- Market Analysis by Product Categories
- Market Analysis by Subcategory
- POC Self-Testing
- POC Professional Testing
- POC Testing by End-Use
- Market by Device Technology
- Market Analysis by Country
- United States
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Switzerland and Sweden
- Other
- Japan
- Rest of World
- Latin America
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Other Row Countries
- Competitive Analysis
