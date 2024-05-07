RealManage Promotes Rachel Garrett to President of Walters Management

San Diego, CA, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage, a leading community association management company, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Rachel Garrett, PCAM®, AMS®, CCAM, to the role of President of Walters Management, a RealManage Family of Brands company. With over two decades of industry experience and a remarkable record of achievement, Rachel's elevation to this role highlights RealManage's commitment to excellence and leadership.

Since joining Walters Management as Regional Vice President for the South County market in January 2016, Rachel has consistently delivered outstanding results, maintaining over 96% client retention over the past eight years. Her dedication to client satisfaction, coupled with her strategic fiscal management prowess, has been instrumental in shaping Walters Management's reputation for unparalleled service and success.

Rolando Coronado, the Executive Vice President of Operations for RealManage’s western markets, stated, “I’m excited to have Rachel leading our Walters Management operation as part of our RealManage Family of Brands. She has been instrumental in the success of Walters Management over the last eight years as Regional Vice President for our Chula Vista office, and fully expect her to hit the ground running in her new role as President of Walters Management.”

In addition to her impressive portfolio growth, Rachel's contributions to the industry have been widely acknowledged. Rachel has served as a prominent speaker for esteemed organizations such as the Washington State Chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI). She has also shared invaluable insights at events such as the CAI Legal Forum for California Communities and the Chapter's Morning Leadership Sessions.

“I am profoundly honored to have been selected to lead an organization with such a rich history,” Rachel shared. “Having served communities in the region for over 50 years, the opportunity to help bring the industry-leading innovation of RealManage to such a storied legacy is thrilling.”

About RealManage

RealManage is a premier provider of community association management services, known for its innovative solutions and commitment to excellence. As one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry, RealManage proudly stands as one of the largest HOA and condo management companies in the United States.

Through its family of brands, including GrandManors and CiraConnect, RealManage offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the unique needs of homeowner associations, condominiums, cooperatives, and large master-planned communities. GrandManors specializes in luxury high-rise and lifestyle community management, while CiraConnect provides cutting-edge, cloud-based technology solutions to enhance community engagement and operational efficiency. With a focus on fostering vibrant, thriving communities, RealManage sets the standard for quality and service in community association management.

For more information, please visit RealManage.com.

