Final Weeks to Register for this Essential 2 Day Arab Pharmacovigilance Guideline Practical Requirements Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: June 13-14, 2024)

On 1 July 2015, the Common Arab Guidelines on good vigilance practices became effective.

The Guidelines represented fundamental changes to pharmacovigilance practice and followed many aspects of the EU guidelines of June 2012.

This intensive two-day course will look at the various topics and their practical application from the perspective of compliance with the requirements of the Regulatory Authorities. The course will include experiences of the inspections and audits following implementation and will identify what the main focus points have been for possible inspection findings.

Who Should Attend:

Anyone involved in pharmacovigilance and regulatory activities in the Middle East/Arab States - including pharmacovigilance case processing, local QPPVs, medical directors, drug safety managers, QA auditing, PSUR writers, and any company managers and licence holders wanting to know what impact this will have on their business practices.

This course will also be beneficial to companies looking to expand into this geographic area.

This interactive course will help you:

Gain an overview of the modules and the responsibilities of the Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH)

Discuss the practical application of the modules and documentation required

Discover the levels of implementing Quality Management Systems (QMS) throughout the company

Understand the regulatory expectations of inspections

Realise what written processes need to be in place

Certification:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Agenda:

Day 1

An introduction to the PV structure

Overview of the modules

The interaction of the modules

A comparison to the EU modules

Module I - Quality Management Systems (QMS)

Quality control, quality assurance, and quality management

Quality management of PV systems

The QPPV and quality management

Quality and training

QA and quality management and internal audits

Module II - the pharmacovigilance system master file (PSMF)

The content of the PSMF

License submissions and the PSMF

The QPPV and the PSMF

Control/management of the PSMF

Module III - pharmacovigilance inspections

The purpose of the inspection

Types of inspection

Inspection findings

Re-inspections

Module IV - pharmacovigilance audits

The purpose of company audits

Audit scheduling and risk

Audit outputs and findings

Audit findings and their corrections - root cause analysis, corrective action plans, completion and re-audits

Day 2

Module V - risk management plans (RMPs) and risk minimisation

ICH E2E - pharmacovigilance planning

The RMP purpose

The RMP format

Updating the RMP

RMPs and risk evaluation & mitigation strategies (REMs)

Module VI - adverse reaction reporting (part 1)

Definitions

Special situations

Triage - seriousness

Expectedness and causality

Expedited reporting

Module VI - Adverse Reaction Reporting (part 2)

Electronic ADR reporting - local and international

Follow-up of cases

ICH E2D - post-marketing safety

Literature ADR reporting

Case closure

Module VII - periodic safety update reports (PSURs)

ICH E2F and ICH E2C (R2) - development safety update reports (DSURs) and PSURs/periodic benefit-risk evaluation reports (PBRERs)

Objectives of the PSURs

Risk benefit analyses in PSURs

The format of the PSUR

Mapping signals and risks to the PSUR

Module IX - signals and their management and safety communication

What is a signal?

Signal validation

Signal analysis and prioritisation

Signal assessment

Actions to be taken - safety communication

Speakers:



Graeme Ladds

Director

PharSafer Associates Ltd.



Graeme Ladds, Director of PharSafer, has over 22 years' experience working in the pharmaceutical industry. Having started his career at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals in 1989 as Head of Drug Safety & Medical Information, Graeme went on to become Head of Global Pharmacovigilance at Shire Pharmaceuticals.



The last 11 years have been spent in his consultancy company, PharSafer Associates Ltd. During this time, Graeme has been involved in establishing pharmacovigilance in companies, performing audits across Europe and the USA, SOP writing, acting as QP for companies, and helping with regulatory inspections.



