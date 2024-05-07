Molecular Weight Marker Market Forecast Report 2019-2029, Featuring Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck, New England Biolabs, Promega, QIAGEN, VWR, Takara Bio, HiMedia Laboratories and GeneDireX

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Weight Marker Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Molecular Weight Marker Market was valued at USD 530.2 million in 2023 and is anticipated to witness an impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 10.3% through 2029.



Ongoing advancements in genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, and other life sciences fields have driven the demand for accurate molecular weight markers. Researchers rely on these markers to analyze DNA, RNA, and proteins in their experiments. Molecular weight markers are essential in molecular diagnostics for identifying genetic mutations and disease markers. As diagnostics technologies advance, the demand for accurate markers grows. Universities, research centers, and academic institutions play a pivotal role in driving the demand for molecular weight markers, as they are vital tools for various research projects and educational purposes.

Advances in marker formulation, design, and packaging have led to improved accuracy, sensitivity, and ease of use. Innovations in gel electrophoresis techniques and other analysis methods have also driven the demand for compatible markers. The study of proteins and proteomics research has gained prominence, leading to the development of protein-specific molecular weight markers to accurately size protein fragments.

Protein Research



Protein research involves the study of protein structure, function, interactions, and expression levels, and accurate molecular weight markers are crucial for analyzing protein fragments in various research and analytical techniques. The field of proteomics focuses on the large-scale study of proteins. Researchers use molecular weight markers to accurately determine the sizes of protein fragments separated in techniques like SDS-PAGE and 2D gel electrophoresis. Protein complexes often consist of multiple subunits with varying sizes. Molecular weight markers help researchers assess the composition of protein complexes and their interactions. Post-Translational Modifications (PTMs) can alter a protein's molecular weight.

By using molecular weight markers, researchers can estimate the effect of PTMs on protein mobility during electrophoresis. Researchers use molecular weight markers to validate the expression of recombinant proteins, ensuring that the expressed protein matches the expected size. Accurate molecular weight analysis is essential when engineering proteins with specific modifications or mutations. Molecular weight markers help researchers verify the success of protein engineering experiments. Molecular weight markers assist in analyzing and verifying the size and purity of antibodies during production, quality control, and downstream applications. In quantitative proteomics, researchers compare protein expression levels across samples.

Accurate sizing using molecular weight markers is crucial for proper quantitative analysis. Molecular weight markers aid in evaluating the success of protein purification steps, ensuring the removal of contaminants and assessing protein yield.



In 2023, the Global Molecular Weight Marker Market DNA markers segment held the largest share and is predicted to continue expanding over the coming years. The study of genes, genomes, and genetic variations is a fundamental aspect of molecular biology and genomics research. DNA markers are essential tools for accurately estimating the sizes of DNA fragments, aiding in genome analysis and research.

Techniques like polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and DNA sequencing require accurate determination of DNA fragment sizes. They are also used to validate the success of amplification and sequencing reactions. DNA markers play a crucial role in molecular diagnostics by helping identify specific DNA sequences associated with diseases or genetic disorders. Accurate sizing of DNA fragments is essential for detecting mutations and genetic variations. The significant funding allocated to genomics research, genetics, and related fields has driven the demand for DNA markers. Research grants, academic initiatives, and private investments have supported projects that require these markers.



In 2023, the Global Molecular Weight Marker Market dominated by nucleic acid segment and is predicted to continue expanding over the coming years. Nucleic acid markers, especially DNA markers, are essential tools in genomics research. The study of genes, genomes, and genetic variations requires accurate sizing and analysis of DNA fragments, making nucleic acid markers a crucial component.

Techniques like polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and DNA sequencing involve the amplification and analysis of DNA fragments. Nucleic acid markers are used to estimate the size of amplified or sequenced DNA fragments, aiding in experimental validation and quality control. The continued growth in genomics research, biotechnology, and molecular diagnostics has driven the demand for nucleic acid markers. As these fields expand, the need for accurate and reliable tools to assess DNA fragment sizes remains high.



In 2023, the Global Molecular Weight Marker Market Prestained Markers Segment held the largest share and is predicted to continue expanding over the coming years. Prestained markers are pre-treated with dyes or stains that allow them to be visualized directly after gel electrophoresis without the need for additional staining steps. This convenience saves researchers time and reduces the complexity of the experimental workflow. With prestained markers, researchers can avoid additional steps such as staining and destaining, which are required when using unstained markers. This minimizes the risk of errors introduced during handling and processing.

Prestained markers are produced with consistent dye incorporation, resulting in uniform staining of bands. This consistency is particularly important when comparing results across different experiments or labs. The coloured bands provided by prestained markers are easy to interpret and analyse. This feature is especially valuable for researchers who may not have extensive experience with gel electrophoresis techniques.



The North America region dominated the Global Molecular Weight Marker Market in 2023. Due to the region's concentration of numerous sizable research facilities and biotechnology companies including CELGENE CORP. and Amgen Inc. The region's highly advanced healthcare and research infrastructure has also fueled market expansion.



Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR throughout the projection period. Due to the increasing emphasis that CROs and biotechnology firms are placing on drug research and development in this area. Due to laxer government restrictions and the availability of qualified personnel, CROs are concentrating on Asian nations like China and India for clinical trials. These are a few of the elements anticipated to encourage regional market expansion.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $530.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $956.88 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global



