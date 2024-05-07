Global Avocado Oil Analysis Report 2024: A $1 Billion Market by 2032, Driven by Applications in Cosmetics and Culinary Sectors

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Avocado Oil Market Report by Type, Animal Type, Distribution Channel, Region and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Avocado Oil Market, valued at US$ 600 Million in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% between 2024 and 2032, reaching an estimated worth of US$ 1000 Million by 2032.



The fruit of avocado is abundant in monounsaturated fats and offers high nutritional content. Avocado oil is produced from the fruit and is a healthier alternative to conventional cooking oils. It contains phytochemicals linked to preventing several diseases, such as cancer, age-related macular degeneration, and cardiovascular diseases. The oil also contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that promote well-being.





The market for avocado oil is a global economic system involved in the production, distribution, and consumption of a highly sought-after vegetable oil derived from the fruit pulp of the avocado. The industry of avocado oil has expanded over the years due to increasing awareness of its health benefits. It has numerous applications in both the cosmetics and culinary sectors.

The avocado oil market is propelled by the rising number of health-conscious consumers who seek natural, nutrient-rich oils. Avocado oil is an excellent substitute for regular cooking oils, given its high concentration of monounsaturated fats, antioxidants, and vitamin E.

Asia Pacific Avocado Oil Market



The Asia Pacific region has witnessed a consumer health consciousness surge, leading to a rise in demand for healthier food options. Avocado oil has gained popularity as a cooking oil ingredient due to its richness in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants. The region's large population, growing production, and increasing demand have contributed to its significant share of the avocado oil market, with India importing 636 shipments from 134 suppliers via 88 importers, according to Volza's data.



United States Avocado Oil Market



The increasing adoption of a vegetarian diet, rising health consciousness, and the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases drive the demand for avocado oil in the United States. The demand for dietary supplements and online shopping applications also positively influences the market. In August 2021, Vital Farms launched pasture-raised butter with avocado oil and sea salt.

Global Avocado Oil Market Survey

Most people prefer vegetable oil over olive, canola, or avocado oil. However, according to a survey conducted by the International Food Information Council, only 2% of respondents use avocado oil, possibly because other oils are available on the market.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, hourly wages in the US have increased by 15%, and people have become more aware of the health benefits of organic products like avocado oil, leading to increased spending. This is expected to boost the demand for avocado oil.

According to the Harvard School of Public Health, avocado oil is a nutritious source of 240 calories, 22g fat, 10g fiber, 13g carbohydrates, 3g protein, and 11mg sodium.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $600 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1000 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

Olivado Group

Grupo Industrial Batellero

The Village Press

Chosen Foods LLC

La Tourangelle

Spectrum Organics

Crofts Limited

Kevala

Bella Vado Avocado Oil

Type - Global Avocado Oil Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:

Extra Virgin Oil

Virgin Oil

Refined Oil

Blends

Application - Global Avocado Oil Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Distribution Channel - Global Avocado OilMarket breakup in 5 viewpoints:

Polyvalent Anti-VenomSupermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Country - Global Avocado Oil Market breakup of 25 Countries:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherlands

Turkey

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1iwvva

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment