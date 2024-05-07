Global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Report 2024 - Growing Adoption of Green Building Initiatives Positively Influences Demand for CLT

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Surging Demand for Sustainable Construction Materials
The global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) market, currently valued at US$1.4 Billion, is on a steady ascent with predictions to escalate to US$3.7 Billion by 2030, displaying a robust CAGR of 12.8% over the period from 2023-2030.
This expansion is reflected across all key segments, with Adhesive Bonded CLT leading the charge with a projected CAGR of 13% through to 2030. Simultaneously, the Mechanically Fastened CLT segment also demonstrates significant growth potential with an estimated 10.8% CAGR.
Geographical Market Perspectives
In the United States, the CLT market is appraised at US$245.1 Million for the year 2023. Concurrently, China is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable 15.2% CAGR, illustrating the nation's rapid industrial growth and commitment to eco-friendly construction practices.
Japan and Canada are other key markets with predicted growth rates of 13.2% and 12.3% respectively. Europe sees Germany spearheading the growth with an approximated 12.4% CAGR.
Enhanced Market Insights
Stakeholders in the Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) market are set to benefit from new report features enabling comprehensive engagement with influencer insights and cutting-edge market analysis.
These advancements equip users with collaborative platforms fostering idea exchange and peer interaction. Additionally, stakeholders can leverage interactive tools and real-time data simulators for in-depth market understanding. A one-year complimentary update service ensures clients remain abreast of evolving market dynamics.
Notable Industry Players
The CLT market landscape includes a diverse array of competitors, each contributing to the global market growth with their respective strategic orientations and product offerings. As the industry advances, these key players are essential in shaping the future of sustainable building practices and material innovation.
The report offers a glimpse into the market dynamics of the Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) industry and provides stakeholders with valuable insights into the potential growth and various market determinants.
