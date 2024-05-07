Global Human Identification Market Report 2024-2029, Featuring Promega, Hamilton, Autogen, Bode Cellmark Forensics, Genetek Biopharma, Softgenetics, Justicetrax, Geno Technology and Complete Genomics

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Human Identification Market by Product (Consumables (Kits & Reagents), Instruments, Software), Technology (PCR, Capillary Electrophoresis, Microarrays, NGS, Rapid DNA), Application (Forensics, Paternity Testing), End User & Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The human identification market is valued at an estimated USD 0.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Human identification is widely used in forensics, paternity testing, disaster victim identification, and anthropology, among other applications, with DNA analysis/profiling being a key tool in this sector. It is also used in building citizen databases as a means of ensuring the provision of better healthcare and developing an organized set of records. Emerging markets such as Asia Pacific region offer lucrative growth opportunities for human identification market.







Consumables (Reagents & kits) segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the human identification market, by product, during the forecast period.



The human identification market is bifurcated into consumables, instruments, and software. Consumable segment in the human identification market is experiencing substantial growth. Major factors driving the growth of this segment include these consumables are frequently used in large amounts of repeat purchases by institutions and organizations that are involved in human identification.



Forensics segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the human identification market, by application, during the forecast period.



The human identification market is bifurcated into into forensics, paternity testing, and other applications (disaster victim identification, population genetics, identification of crimes related to human trafficking, and anthropology applications). This high throughput leads to regular procurement of consumables and the maintenance or replacement of systems, adding to the substantial share of human identification products utilized in forensics.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region human identification market.



The worldwide market for human identification is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. Notably, the Asia Pacific region market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing crime rates, rising number of forensic laboratories, and implementation of awareness campaigns and conferences on human identification and forensic sciences.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Government initiatives for forensic programs, increasing demand for paternity testing, rise in crime rates, backlog in criminal cases, market expansion initiatives by key players, rising awareness among investigators about role of DNA profiling in criminology), restraints (high cost of forensic tools and services), opportunities (Emerging markets offer lucrative growth opportunities, increasing investments and funding for forensic research, use of rapid DNA technology in forensic science), and challenges (shortage of skilled professionals) influencing the growth of the human identification market.

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the human identification market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the human identification market across varied regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the human identification market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the human identification market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the human identification market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings of leading players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN and Promega Corporation.

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Government Initiatives for Forensic Programs

Increasing Demand for Paternity Testing

Rise in Crime Rates

Backlog in Criminal Cases

Market Expansion Initiatives by Key Players

Rising Awareness Among Investigators About Role of DNA Profiling in Criminology

Restraints

High Cost of Forensic Tools and Services

Opportunities

Emerging Markets Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Increasing Investments and Funding for Forensic Research

Use of Rapid DNA Technology in Forensic Science

Challenges

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

