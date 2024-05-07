Asia Pacific Merchant POS/mPOS Software Market Shares 2024: 180+ Point of Sale and Mobile Point of Sales Independent Software Vendors Analysis

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Asia/Pacific Merchant POS/mPOS Software ISV List With Marketshare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report details the market shares of over 180 point of sale (POS) and mobile point of sale (mPOS) Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in the Asia/Pacific region. Covering a wide spectrum of companies from established OEMs like NCR and Oracle to software-focused entities such as Aptos and OneView Commerce, the analysis presents an in-depth look at the dynamic POS/mPOS ecosystem.



Key Financial Insights



The study examines the financial performance of these entities, exploring metrics such as total revenue, maintenance revenues, and licenses outstanding. Additionally, it provides a granular view of the Gross Payment Volume processed through the systems installed by these vendors, offering a comprehensive perspective of their market influence.



Market Segmentation Analysis



The analysis segments the data between enterprise-level retailers, classified as those with 50 or more stores, and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), characterized by having fewer than 50 stores.

The report further dissects the information across 13 different retail segments, spanning a multitude of consumer sectors from food/grocery to entertainment venues, ensuring a detailed market overview.



This detailed report is poised to serve as a vital resource for a range of industry participants including payment providers, POS companies, and private equity firms.

The rich data set provides insights into market share dissected by over 30 different metrics, facilitating informed decision-making for strategic investments and market entry.



Enhanced Analytical Capabilities



The format of the report, presented in Excel, allows for enhanced analytical capabilities, such as custom graphing opportunities, enabling stakeholders to visualize data trends and insights effectively. Existing charts within the report include segment comparisons, business model analyses (On-Prem vs. SaaS), and breakdowns by retail size (SMB vs. Enterprise), among others.



The report's findings highlight the varying dynamics and competitive landscape of the Asia/Pacific POS/mPOS market, showcasing the significant roles played by both hardware manufacturers and software-dedicated companies.

With the integration of digital and mobile payment solutions continuing to rise, this analysis provides a snapshot of the current market while serving as a benchmark for future industry trends.

The report includes both POS and mPOS vendors. Included in the data is the following:

Revenue/Software Related Revenue - Worldwide Sales, North American Sales, North American POS Revenue, and North American mPOS Revenue

Software Related Revenue Sales - On-Prem, Software Maintenance, Software as a Service

Enterprise vs SMB - Revenue in chains below 50 stores, Revenue in chains with more than 50 stores

Total Software-Related Revenue by Segment - See segments and examples below:

Food/Grocery (Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe's, Wakerfern)

Drug Stores (Walgreens, CVS)

Superstore/Warehouse Clubs/Hypermarkets (Walmart, BJ's Wholesale, Costco)

Mass Merchants (Target, Meijer Stores, Dollar Tree)

Department Stores (JC Penney, Sears, Kohls, Bealls)

Specialty Hard Goods (Home Depot, Lowes, Best Buy, Rooms to Go, Canadian Tire)

Specialty Soft Goods (H&M, Victoria's Secret, Casual Male, Old Navy)

Convenience/Gas (Chevron, Exxon)

Fast Food (McDonald's, Subway, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell)

Bar/Restaurant (Applebees, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle)

Lodging (Marriott, Sheraton, Hilton)

Entertainment: Casinos and Cruises (Carnival, Harrah's, Wynn, Caesar's Palace)

Entertainment: Museums, Theme Parks, Theaters, Others (Disney, Universal, AMC, Carmike)

Licenses Installed By Device Type - POS for SMB, POS for Enterprise, mPOS for SMB, mPOS for Enterprise

Gross Payment Volume by Segments (listed above) and Total - This is the value of card payments by segment for each company - particular valuable to payment providers.

27 charts already produced - include segment, POS or mPOS or Both, On-Prem or SaaS, SMB or Enterprise

Companies Featured

