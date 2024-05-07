Global Green and Bio-Solvents Report 2024, Featuring Archer Daniels Midland, BASF, Cargill, Cremer OLEO, Dow, Elevance Renewable Sciences, Florachem, Huntsman, LyondellBasell and Vertec Biosolvents

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Green and Bio-Solvents Market Report by Type, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global green and bio-solvents market size reached US$ 12.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 24.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.34% during 2023-2032. The increasing focus of key players on sustainable development and the rising usage of environment-friendly solvents are primarily driving the growth of the green and bio-based solvents market.







Global Green and Bio-Solvents Market Analysis

Major Market Drivers: The increasing usage of green and bio-based solvents for drug discovery is one of the key factors propelling the market growth. Moreover, these solvents are widely utilized in the agriculture industry, as they assist in reducing the costs of production, enhancing product quality, increasing yield, etc., thereby augmenting the green and bio-based solvents market share.

Global Green and Bio-Solvents Market Trends

Rising Environmental Concerns

Stringent Government Regulations

Diverse Applications of Product

Green and Bio-Solvents Industry Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on type and application.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the type. This includes lactate esters, methyl soyate solvents, bio-alcohols, bio-diols and bio-glycols, d-limonene, and others. According to the report, bio-alcohols, bio-diols and bio-glycols accounted for the largest market share.



The widespread adoption of bio-based diols for adhesives and sealants, polyurethane coatings, elastomers, foam applications, etc., is catalyzing the market growth in the segmentation. Moreover, these greener alternatives are gaining popularity, on account of a 61% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions as compared to petroleum-based products. Besides this, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) introduced the catalytic process for converting plant-based raw material to produce bio-based glycol. Consequently, these green and bio-based solvents find widespread applications across the globe.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the application. This includes paints and coatings, printing inks, cleaning products, adhesives and sealants, and others. According to the report, paints and coatings accounted for the largest market share.



The elevating usage of lactate ester solvents in the paints and coatings industry is augmenting the market growth in the segmentation. Moreover, the shifting preferences from solvents, including toluene, acetone, NMP, xylene, etc., towards ethyl lactate in the coatings industry are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the growing housing construction and the inflating income-levels of individuals in countries, such as Mexico, India, China, Brazil, etc., are escalating the demand for paints and coatings, which, in turn, will augment the green and bio-based solvents market over the forecasted period.



Leading Key Players in the Green and Bio-Solvents Industry:



The market research report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape.



Some of the key players in the market include:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF

Cargill

Incorporated

Cremer OLEO

Dow Inc.

Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc.

Florachem Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries

Vertec Biosolvents Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $24.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global



Report Segmentation

Breakup by Type:

Lactate Esters

Methyl Soyate Solvents

Bio-Alcohols, Bio-Diols and Bio-Glycols

D-Limonene

Others

Breakup by Application:

Paints and Coatings

Printing Inks

Cleaning Products

Adhesives and Sealants

Others



