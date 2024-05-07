Global Potassium Nitrate Market Report 2024-2032, Featuring Key Player Profiles of Arab Potash, Haifa Negev Technologies, SQM, Uralchem Group and Yara International 

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Potassium Nitrate Market Report by Raw Material, End-Use, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global potassium nitrate market size reached US$ 1.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 2.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.76% during 2023-2032.







The potassium nitrate market has witnessed a steady growth owing to several favourable factors. Potassium nitrate has been used to preserve food items, such as beef, salami, ham, etc., since the medieval ages. Nowadays, it is extensively used in the food industry for curing meat which represents the major demand-driver for the market growth.

Moreover, potassium nitrate is used in the production of fertilizers. As governments of developing nations are offering subsidies for the sales of fertilizers among the farmers, the consumption of potassium nitrate has witnessed a surge in the agriculture segment. In addition to this, a growing demand for speciality fertilizers is further stimulating the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global potassium nitrate market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on raw material and end-use.

Based on the raw material, the market has been segmented as potassium chloride, ammonium nitrate and sodium nitrate. Currently, potassium chloride dominates the market, holding the largest share.

On the basis of end-use, agriculture represents the largest segment. Some of the other end-use segments are pharmaceutical industry, food industry and general industries.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the total global market.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Arab Potash Company, Haifa Negev technologies Ltd., SQM S.A., Uralchem Group and Yara International.



This report provides a deep insight into the global potassium nitrate market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global potassium nitrate market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global potassium nitrate market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global potassium nitrate market?

Which are the major raw materials in the global potassium nitrate market?

What are the key end-use segments in the global potassium nitrate market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global potassium nitrate industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global potassium nitrate industry?

What are the import and export trends in the global potassium nitrate market?

What is the structure of the global potassium nitrate market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global potassium nitrate market?

How is potassium nitrate manufactured?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.7% Regions Covered Global

Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Raw Material:

Potassium Chloride

Ammonium Nitrate

Sodium Nitrate

Breakup by End-Use:

Agriculture Industry

General Industries

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Companies Featured

Arab Potash Company

Haifa Negev technologies Ltd.

SQM S.A.

Uralchem Group

Yara International

