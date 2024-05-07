Saudi Arabia Electric Motor Market Report 2024-2032, with Key Player Profiles for ABB, NIDEC, Siemens, TECO Middle East and WEG Industries

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Electric Motor Market Report by Efficiency, Application, End Use 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia electric motor market size reached US$ 78.3 Million in 2023 and is forecast to reach US$ 112.8 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.14% during 2023-2032.







Electric motors consume less energy and have a long operating life and better endurance for fluctuating voltages. As a result, they are integrated into fans, disk drives, compressors, and electric cars, which are further employed in the residential, real estate, manufacturing, and commercial sectors. At present, there is a rise in the demand for electric motors in Saudi Arabia on account of the upcoming construction projects undertaken by governing authorities in the country.



Saudi Arabia Electric Motor Market Trends



Due to rapid urbanization and inflating income levels of individuals, there is a considerable rise in the utilization of electrical appliances, such as washing machines, dishwashers, coffee grinders, microwaves, and electric can openers. This is positively influencing the sales of electric motors in Saudi Arabia. In addition to this, the prevalent weather conditions are resulting in a significant reliance on air conditioning systems that operate on electric motors, which is contributing to the market growth. The market is further driven by the growing trend of replacing gas turbines with electric motors in large industrial plants.



Moreover, the Government of Saudi Arabia is continuously focusing on introducing different policies that support new industries. It is also considerably investing in construction activities and infrastructural development, which, in turn, is fueling the sales of electric motors across the country. Furthermore, due to rising environmental concerns, there is a rise in the production and adoption of electric vehicles. This is anticipated to strengthen the growth of the market in the country.

Electric motors find extensive application in HVAC due to the subtropical weather conditions in the country. Pumps and fans currently account for the majority of the total market share.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB, NIDEC Corporation, Siemens, TECO Middle East and WEG Industries.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $78.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $112.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the Saudi Arabia electric motor market report, along with forecasts for the period 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on efficiency, application and end use.



Breakup by Efficiency:

Standard Efficiency Electric Motors

High-Efficiency Electric Motors

Premium Efficiency Electric Motors

Super Premium Efficiency Electric Motors

Breakup by Application:

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Oil and Gas

Food, Beverage and Tobacco

Mining

Water and Utilities

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Pumps and Fans

Compressors

Other Uses

Key Player Profiles

ABB

NIDEC Corporation

Siemens

TECO Middle East

WEG Industries

