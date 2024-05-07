Aerospike Recognized by Independent Research Firm Among Notable Vendors in Vector Databases Report

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike , Inc. (“Aerospike”) today announced it has been named a notable vendor in Forrester’s report, The Vector Databases Landscape, Q2 2024 .



Forrester notes that “the potential of vector databases is huge, particularly in unlocking insights from previously untapped data assets.” In describing the value of multimodel vector databases, the report states, “Organizations harness these databases to integrate vector and non-vector data, empowering LLMs [large language models] with integrated and semantically enriched data and fostering more comprehensive analytical capabilities.”

Aerospike AI-ready Vector and Graph Databases

Aerospike’s multimodel approach includes Aerospike Vector Search , the only enterprise-grade vector solution that delivers consistent accuracy at scale on significantly less infrastructure, delivering the lowest costs and carbon emissions. Aerospike Vector Search inherits the search and retrieval capabilities of the Aerospike core database , extending its performance, scale, and cost benefits through an independently scalable compute and cache layer above the core. On the quality front, it improves retrieval accuracy by balancing index freshness and quality and using a self-healing mechanism to improve the index behind the scenes.

In addition to its vector database, Aerospike’s AI- and developer-ready graph database delivers predictable millisecond multi-hop graph queries at extreme throughput across billions of vertices and trillions of edges. Aerospike’s graph database and vector search work both independently and jointly to support a variety of AI use cases, including retrieval augmented generation (RAG), semantic search, fraud detection, recommendations, and hyper-personalization.

“As companies race to modernize and adopt new AI and ML applications, they struggle to handle the vast influx of real-time data from a diverse range of sources,” said Naren Narendran, Aerospike chief scientist. “Aerospike empowers companies to run data-intensive AI at scale with the lowest latency, highest throughput, and the smallest footprint of any database on the market.”

Aerospike powers many of the largest transactional and machine learning (AI/ML) applications at global enterprises, including Adobe , AppsFlyer , Barclays , Flipkart , Myntra , PayPal , and Riskified . It enables organizations to feed AI/ML systems high volumes of real-time data faster and at a significantly lower cost than other database providers.

About Aerospike

Aerospike is the real-time database built for infinite scale, speed, and savings. Our customers are ready for what’s next with the lowest latency and the highest throughput data platform. Cloud and AI-forward, we empower leading organizations like Adobe, Airtel, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, PayPal, Snap, and Sony Interactive Entertainment. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, our offices are also located in London, Bangalore, and Tel Aviv.

