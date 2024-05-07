ITM Appoints Dr. Danielle Meyrick as Chief Medical Officer

Leveraging profound knowledge in radiopharmaceutical drug development and commercial planning, Dr. Meyrick will lead the medical team in further developing and delivering on ITM's pipeline strategy

After a career spanning more than 45 years, Dr. Philip E. Harris will retire

Garching / Munich, Germany, May 7, 2024 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM ) , a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced the appointment of Danielle Meyrick, PhD, MD, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Meyrick brings more than 20 years of medical research, radiotheranostic drug development and management experience to ITM. She has held senior leadership roles across international biotech and radiopharmaceutical organizations including GenesisCare, AdvanCell Isotopes and Telix Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Meyrick will lead ITM’s medical team in expanding and advancing the company’s radiopharmaceutical pipeline while overseeing the last stages of clinical development and commercial readiness for phase III lead candidate, ITM-11. She replaces Dr. Philip E. Harris, ITM’s CMO from 2018, who is retiring from the company.

“Danielle’s successful track record of advancing theranostic drug candidates through the clinic, coupled with her deep understanding of the industry will be a real advantage in the continued build out of our robust radiopharmaceutical pipeline. Her patient-centric approach and commitment to advancing innovation in nuclear medicine align with our mission as an organization. I welcome Danielle to the team. At the same time, I want to thank Philip for his commitment and leadership over the past six years which have left a lasting positive impact on our company’s trajectory,” said Steffen Schuster, CEO of ITM.

Dr. Meyrick has held various executive positions in the biotechnology and radiopharmaceutical field. Before joining ITM, Dr. Meyrick was Chief Scientific Officer, Research and Insights at GenesisCare where she spearheaded medical and clinical strategies with a focus on radiopharmaceutical development. Dr. Meyrick also served as the consulting Chief Medical Officer at AdvanCell Isotopes where she led clinical development efforts across pipeline assets. As Chief Medical Officer, APAC and Global Head of Clinical Science at Telix Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Meyrick oversaw the clinical development of theranostic radiopharmaceutical candidates in the Asia Pacific region and supported commercial strategic planning efforts.

"My career in the radiopharmaceutical sector has always been driven by a desire to provide improved care and outcomes for patients living with cancer and I believe that ITM is at an exciting juncture to deliver on this goal. The company has the unique ability to apply its expertise in high-quality radioisotope manufacturing to its own radiopharmaceutical drug candidates. I look forward to working with the team to build our pipeline with a variety of drug candidates and radioisotopes and bring ITM-11 across the finish line,” said Danielle Meyrick, CMO of ITM.

Dr. Meyrick’s early career was shaped by various scientific and medical residences at hospitals in the U.S. and Australia, including at the Department of Nuclear Medicine at Fremantle Hospital in Western Australia. She holds a PhD in Physical Chemistry and Radiopharmaceutical Chemistry from Murdoch University, and a Doctor of Medicine, awarded by the University of Western Australia. Dr. Meyrick has been published in more than 60 scientific journals and conference papers.

About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiomolecular precision therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including two phase III studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our nearly two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com



ITM Contact

Corporate Communications

Kathleen Noonan / Julia Westermeir

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1502

Email: communications@itm-radiopharma.com



Investor Relations

Ben Orzelek

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009

Email: investors@itm-radiopharma.com



Attachments