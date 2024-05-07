Indian Frozen Potato Products Market Report 2024: A $4 Billion Industry Driven by Expansion of Quick-service Restaurants Such as McDonald's and Subway

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Frozen Potato Products Market Report by Product Type, End-Use, Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian market landscape for frozen potato products is experiencing a remarkable upswing, with current figures reaching a value of US$ 1.6 Billion in 2023. Industry projections estimate a significant surge, with expectations for the market to ascend to US$ 4.0 Billion by 2032. This reflects a potent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.72% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.







The substantial growth in the Indian frozen potato products market is largely fueled by the expansion of quick-service restaurants across the nation, including internationally renowned chains such as Subway and McDonald's. Notably, the proliferation of new flavourful product variants has successfully broadened the consumer base. This market vigor is sustained further by the modern consumer's preference for convenience, complemented by rising disposable incomes and robust purchasing power.



Industry Segment Analysis



A closer look at the market segmentation reveals that french fries maintain sovereignty, capturing the lion's share of the market. Businesses catering to food services assume the vanguard in end-use segments, bolstered by the burgeoning number of fast food establishments in India. Distribution channels are diverse, with business-to-business followed by supermarkets, hypermarkets, and burgeoning online sales avenues.



Geographic Market Insights



On a regional scale, North India dominates the market landscape, while South, West and Central, as well as East India, exhibit significant participation. The intrinsic affinity for potato-based dishes across diverse Indian cuisines underpins the consistent demand in these areas.



Competitive Market Dynamics



The market's competitive environment is being closely monitored, signifying vital participation from key industry players like McCain Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd., and Hyfun Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd., amongst others. As the industry progresses, these entities continue to drive innovation and cater to evolving consumer preferences.



The comprehensive examination of the Indian frozen potato products market within this latest report illuminates the numerous aspects that are pivotal to understanding its trajectory. From broad market overview to nuanced industry specific drivers, challenges, and insightful analyses, the study offers a holistic view of the sector's current status and future prospects. It serves as a crucial source for numerous stakeholders, including entrepreneurs, investors, and industry consultants, equipping them with the knowledge required to navigate the market landscape effectively.



For the continued expansion and vitality of the Indian frozen potato product industry, stakeholders are expected to keep a keen eye on market trends and leverage opportunities presented by the evolving economic landscape.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 121 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered India





Companies Featured

McCain Foods (India) Private Ltd.

Hyfun Frozen Foods Private Ltd.

Iscon Balaji Foods Private Limited

Golden Fries Limited

Bhanu Farms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yz4znd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment