Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Report 2024-2032: Device, Route of Administration, End User, and Regional Analysis and Forecasts

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Report by Device, Route of Administration, End User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vaccine delivery devices market size reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 13.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.75% during 2023-2032.



Technological advancements in the systematic delivery of vaccines, such as micro-needles and electroporation, represent one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the utilization of needle-free delivery systems as they decrease needle stick injuries and the vaccine antigen dose and enhance the vaccine immunogenicity.

This, along with the rising research in the field of vaccines and the development of new vaccine delivery devices around the world, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, governments of several countries are promoting immunization programs to prevent disabilities and deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases.



This, coupled with the growing investments by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for various vaccination programs and campaigns globally, is positively influencing the market. Besides this, key market players are focusing on novel delivery technologies that increase the therapeutic value of vaccines by reducing toxicity.

Additionally, the expanding healthcare sector due to the increasing geriatric population and easy access to medical products and services is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is augmenting the sales of vaccine delivery devices worldwide.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $13.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape

3M Company

Becton Dickinson and Company

Enesi Pharma Limited

Gerresheimer AG

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals

NanoPass

Panacea Biotec Pharma Limited (Panacea Biotec)

Pharmajet Inc.

Schott AG (Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung)

Terumo Corporation

Vaxxas

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Device:

Syringes

Jet Injectors

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Intramuscular Vaccination

Intradermal Vaccination

Subcutaneous Vaccination

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

