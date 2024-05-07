Global Thermal Energy Storage Industry Research 2024-2032: A $15 Billion Market Fueled by Concentrated Solar Power Integration, Government Policies and R&D, & Sustainable Infrastructural Developments

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thermal Energy Storage Market Report by Storage Type, Technology, Material Type, Application, End-Use, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global thermal energy storage market size reached US$ 6.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 15.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.01% during 2023-2032.



Increasing emphasis on the utilization of renewable energy resources across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The growing demand for thermal energy storage systems in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technology for large-scale heating and cooling is also providing a boost to the market growth.

Furthermore, concentrated solar power (CSP) is increasingly being integrated with the thermal energy storage systems to offer grid flexibility and minimize efficiency losses by generating electricity through dry cooling during lower ambient temperatures.

Additionally, increasing environmental consciousness, coupled with the growing adoption of thermal energy storage for power generation in green buildings, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies to promote sustainable infrastructural development, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.

Abengoa Solar S.A.

Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc.

Brightsource Energy Inc.

Burns & McDonnell Inc.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (McDermott International)

DC Pro Engineering

Fafco Inc.

Solarreserve LLC

Steffes Corporation

Terrafore Technologies LLC

Breakup by Storage Type:

Sensible Heat Storage

Latent Heat Storage

Thermochemical Heat Storage

Breakup by Technology:

Molten Salt Technology

Electric Thermal Storage Heaters

Solar Energy Storage

Ice-Based Technology

Miscibility Gap Alloy Technology (MGA)

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Water

Molten Salt

Phase Change Materials (PCM)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Power Generation

District Heating and Cooling

Process Heating and Cooling

Breakup by End-Use:

Residential and Commercial Sector

Utility Industry

Other Industries

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

