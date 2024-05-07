Action1 Unveils Free Vulnerability Assessment at RSAC 2024 To Close the Vulnerability Awareness Gap

San Francisco, CA, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action1 Corporation, a provider of the integrated real-time vulnerability discovery and patch management automation solution, today at RSAC 2024™ introduced free vulnerability assessment. This service allows enterprise-wide free one-time assessment of software vulnerabilities, enabling organizations to assess their susceptibility to known vulnerabilities and make informed decisions on their security posture.

According to the Action1 2023 State of Vulnerability Remediation Report, 47% of breaches resulted from known security vulnerabilities. The issue lies in most enterprises being unaware of vulnerabilities within their IT infrastructure, which prevents them from maintaining an effective patch management strategy. The Action1 free vulnerability assessment service provides organizations with comprehensive insights into vulnerabilities on their endpoints, including identifying CVEs persisting in applications and operating systems, missing updates, and outdated software. This service offers actionable insights to mitigate risks and improve an organization's vulnerability management strategy by leveraging data from the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) and CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog.

To access the free vulnerability assessment service, organizations can create an Action1 account and install the agents on their endpoints. Organizations can deploy Action1 simultaneously or in stages across all endpoints, with unlimited time flexibility. Vulnerability analysis begins immediately upon installation. Vulnerability assessment on each endpoint is performed once, and the data is presented in the aggregated view on the Action1 console indefinitely.

“Despite the widespread understanding that unpatched vulnerabilities commonly lead to attacks, many organizations are still unaware of their susceptibility to known vulnerabilities,” said Mike Walters, President and co-founder of Action1. “This awareness gap exposes us to increasing risks and warrants greater attention, particularly as the potential damage from cyber-attacks escalates with the growing integration of technology into our lives.”

Resources:

Meet Action1 at RSA Conference 2024: Join us at Booth #5472 on the Moscone North Expo Floor.

To perform your free vulnerability assessment, go to www.action1.com/initial-vulnerability-assessment/.

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 reinvents patch management with an infinitely scalable and highly secure platform configurable in 5 minutes that just works. With integrated real-time vulnerability discovery and automated remediation for both third-party software and OS, peer-to-peer patch distribution, and IT ecosystem integrations, it ensures continuous patch compliance and reduces security and ransomware risks – all while lowering costs. Action1 is certified for SOC 2/ISO 27001 and is trusted by thousands of enterprises managing millions of endpoints globally. Action1 was founded by cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, who previously founded Netwrix, which was acquired by TA Associates. Learn more: www.action1.com.

Attachment