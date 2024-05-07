Transom Capital-backed HALO Dream Inc. Completes Acquisition of BreathableBaby LLC, an Industry Leading Juvenile Products Manufacturer

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALO Dream Inc. (“HALO”), a Transom Capital Group (“Transom”) portfolio company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of BreathableBaby LLC, an innovative designer and manufacturer of juvenile safe sleep products (www.breathablebaby.com).



BreathableBaby manufactures and sells a patented, category-defining breathable mesh, which remains an industry standard. Safety and innovation inspires BreathableBaby’s breakthrough products, including mesh cribs, mesh crib liners and mattresses. The company will join HALO’s strong portfolio of juvenile sleep products and support the company’s mission to help babies and parents sleep better and longer.

“The BreathableBaby brand is an industry leader with significant potential for growth,” said Walter Lehneis, CEO at HALO. “Bringing the two companies together will unlock innovation grounded in deep consumer insight and executed across a broad range of channels globally.”

BreathableBaby will be integrated and managed as part of HALO’s portfolio of premium juvenile products.

“Transom Capital will continue to bring additional resources, expertise and financial backing in support of building world class innovation, ecommerce and supply chain expertise to the HALO platform,” said Kevin Waddell, an Operating Partner at Transom. “BreathableBaby offers a highly complementary fit with HALO’s portfolio of safe sleep, bedding, and crib products and further reaffirms HALO's commitment to providing parents with innovative solutions that prioritize safety."

Barnes & Thornburg LLP served as legal advisor to Transom. MidCap Financial, a leading commercial finance company focused on middle market transactions, provided a senior secured credit facility to finance the acquisition.

About Transom Capital

Transom is an operations-focused private equity firm in the middle market with approximately $900M in assets under management. The firm's functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMORSM Value Creation Process combine with management's industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation, and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. More information at https://transomcap.com.

About HALO Dream Inc.

Headquartered in New York, New York the Company is a designer, developer, marketer and distributor of infant accessories and apparel (including swaddles, blankets, wearable blankets, bassinets, bibs, etc.) under its two brands, HALO and aden + anais. These industry-leading brands are focused on best-in-class product safety, simplicity, style, and quality. More information at https://halosleep.com.

