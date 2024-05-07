Alchip Showed Advanced Process & Packaging Technology at TSMC Technology Symposiums

San Jose, CA, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies, Ltd. the high-performance ASIC leader, highlighted its recent accomplishments and future direction at its TSMC’s 2024 Technology Symposium exhibit in Santa Clara, CA, and Workshop in Austin, TX. Central to its theme were its advanced technology, and chiplet design plans.

Alchip will also be present at TSMC NA Technology Workshops in Boston, MA, as well as Technology Symposiums in Europe, Taiwan, China, and Japan.

At its booth, Alchip featured its ASIC-industry leading high-performance computing design expertise and how its highly experienced ASIC teams are achieving success across multiple complex projects. They discussed their full reticle size designs that are over 800mm² and are built on cutting-edge FinFET technology.

Alchip engineers also detailed the company’s record-setting advanced package production, including pioneering CoWoS® designs on advanced nodes, power levels exceeding 1000W, more than 3.3x reticle interposers, and larger than 70x80mm2 packages that are in production.

The company also highlighted its robust industry partnerships, including its steady membership with TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Value Chain Alliance (VCA) and 3DFabricTM Alliance.

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of silicon and design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3DIC design, CoWoS/chiplet design and manufacturing management. Customers include global leaders in AI, HPC/supercomputer, mobile phones, entertainment device, networking equipment and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

