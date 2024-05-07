Malaysia Shifts Gears: Auto Industry Workforce Gears Up for 73% Automation & Skills Challenge (2022-2027): Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buckle up! Malaysia automotive industry is accelerating into the future, navigating a landscape of automation, electric vehicles (EVs), and evolving consumer preferences. Ken Research's comprehensive report, Malaysia Automotive Workforce Survey Analysis: Understanding Decision Making, Expectations, and Influencing Factors for Automotive Workforce in Malaysia, delves into this dynamic environment. This press release explores the key findings, highlighting the crucial role of a skilled and adaptable workforce in sustaining the industry's success.

A Workforce Engine Powering a 700,000 Strong Industry:

Malaysia boasts a well-established automotive sector, employing over 700,000 individuals across manufacturing, sales, and after-sales services. This robust workforce has been instrumental in propelling the country to a prominent position in the global automotive market.

Large Organizations Lead the Way:

The survey reveals that the Malaysian automotive workforce is dominated by large organizations with over 200 employees, constituting 73% of respondents. This data offers valuable insights into broader industry trends and decision-making processes.

Team Leaders Navigate Upskilling Challenges:

The report sheds light on team sizes, indicating that around 44% of workforce leaders manage teams of 11-20 employees. This finding highlights the importance of providing upskilling and reskilling opportunities for team leaders who play a crucial role in knowledge dissemination within their teams.

Engine Expertise in High Demand:

Specialty analysis reveals a strong demand for skilled professionals in specific areas. Engine, brake, and transmission specialists are prevalent, with 74% of leaders overseeing teams of 11+ employees in these crucial technical areas. This data emphasizes the need for targeted training programs to address potential skill gaps in these vital specialties.

Stat-Based Headings:

700,000 Strong Workforce Powers Malaysia's Automotive Industry:

73% Large Organizations: Leading the Charge in Industry Trends:

44% Team Leaders Manage 11-20 Employees: Upskilling Needs in Focus:

74% Engine Expertise in High Demand: Specialty Skills Take Center Stage:

Industry 4.0 Drives Automation Adoption:

40% Worry About Skills Gap: Reskilling Emerges as a Priority:

Focus on EV Technologies: Preparing the Workforce for the Future:

Industry 4.0 and the Automation Challenge:

The report underscores the transformative impact of Industry 4.0 technologies, including automation and smart manufacturing. While these advancements offer significant efficiency gains, they also necessitate upskilling and reskilling initiatives to ensure the workforce remains competitive in this evolving technological landscape.

Skills Gap Concerns and Reskilling Imperative:

A significant portion of the surveyed workforce (40%) expressed concerns about a looming skills gap fueled by rapid technological advancements. This highlights the urgent need for targeted reskilling programs to bridge the gap between existing skillsets and the demands of the future automotive industry.

Embracing the Electric Vehicle Revolution:

With the growing importance of electric vehicles (EVs), the report emphasizes the need to prepare the workforce for this paradigm shift. Equipping the workforce with the necessary skills to service and maintain EVs will be crucial for Malaysia's automotive industry to adapt and thrive in the changing technological landscape.

Why This Report Matters:

This report empowers various stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape of the Malaysian automotive workforce:

Automotive companies: Identify skill gaps, develop targeted training programs, and implement effective workforce strategies to ensure a future-proof workforce.

Identify skill gaps, develop targeted training programs, and implement effective workforce strategies to ensure a future-proof workforce. Educational institutions: Adapt curriculum to align with industry needs, offer specialized training programs in emerging technologies, and prepare students for successful careers in the automotive industry.

Adapt curriculum to align with industry needs, offer specialized training programs in emerging technologies, and prepare students for successful careers in the automotive industry. Government agencies: Develop policies that promote upskilling and reskilling initiatives, support vocational training programs, and create an environment that fosters innovation within the automotive workforce.

Shifting Gears for a Sustainable Future:

By leveraging the insights and recommendations outlined in this report, stakeholders can work collaboratively to equip the Malaysian automotive workforce with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the future. This will ensure the continued success of the industry and its contribution to Malaysia's economic growth.

Taxonomy

Malaysia Automotive Workforce Survey Segmentation

By Organization Size

1-10

10-50

50-100

100-200

>200

By Team Size

1-5

6-10

11-20

21-30

>30

By Employee Turnover

0-10%

11-20%

20-30%

30-40%

40-50%

By hiring methods

Online

Word of mouth

Career fairs

Others

