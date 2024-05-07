RAN Intelligent Controller Market to Grow at CAGR of 59.4% through 2033 - Rising Demand for Network Virtualization to Bolster Growth

Newark, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global RAN intelligent controller market will grow from USD 349.45 Million in 2023 to USD 37,005.94 Million by 2033. The introduction of the RAN Intelligent Controller marked a significant change in wireless network operations, which can bring numerous advantages, such as improved spectral efficiency, superior performance, and an enriched user experience. Utilizing AI technologies, machine learning, and advanced analytics ensures that RIC delivers proactive and predictive optimization by pre-empting congestion bottlenecks, mitigating interference issues, and enhancing overall reliability. Additionally, the essential contribution to innovation is vital. It fosters diverse ecosystems comprising software developers and application providers alongside equipment vendors, delivering access to network functionality and stimulating technological developments for all parties involved.



Key Insight of the RAN Intelligent Controller Market



Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global RAN intelligent controller market. The Asia Pacific region will significantly expand. The Asia Pacific area is leading the way in deploying and utilizing 5G technology due to its steadfast dedication towards technological innovation, digital advancement, and economic growth. China, South Korea, and Japan have significantly invested in 5G infrastructure development and spectrum allocation, impacting a surge in RAN Smart Controllers' demand. To optimize network performance efficiently while delivering next-generation services to consumers as well as enterprises, network operators within this region are enlisting RAN Intelligent Controller solutions to increase spectral efficiency.



The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The component segment includes platforms and services. The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Services for integration and deployment assist in smoothly incorporating RAN Intelligent Controller solutions into current network infrastructure, providing compatibility, expandability, and dependability. Service providers provide comprehensive services ranging from complete system integration to bespoke solution tailoring testing and validating processes that quicken rollout timeframes while minimizing interruptions to regular operations. In addition, these support services also involve project oversight management combined with installation procedures, including configuration tuning followed by commissioning, which enables customers to achieve rapid implementation phase completion whilst maximizing their operational output capabilities.



The Near-RT RIC (Near-Real-Time-RAN Intelligent Controller) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The function segment includes Non-RT RIC (Non-Real-Time-RAN Intelligent Controller), and Near-RT RIC (Near-Real-Time-RAN Intelligent Controller). The Near-RT RIC (Near-Real-Time-RAN Intelligent Controller) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Near-real-time RIC solutions are versatile and applicable in various scenarios that demand prompt decision-making. These innovations allow dynamic network slicing, automatic resource allocation, and traffic steering, optimizing network performance while improving spectral efficiency and quality-of-service assurance. Furthermore, Near-RT RIC solutions promote reliable applications such as augmented reality experience delivery, industrial automation processes, or even autonomous vehicle operations, where minimal latency is required to attain safety standards while ensuring top-notch user experiences at all times.



The xApps segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment is bifurcated into rApps and xApps. The xApps segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. xApps facilitate diverse applications and use cases that traverse various domains, such as access, transport, and core networks. They tackle significant hurdles like service setup, orchestration of network slicing, and enforcing fluctuating policies. The functionalities promoted by these apps include instantiating network slices and chaining services together for seamless operations in traffic management while enabling dynamic quality-of-service (QoS) control. Consequently, software operators can furnish differentiated offerings to their clients besides ambitiously optimizing resource utilization throughout the entire infrastructure systems.



Recent Developments:



• In October 2021: Symware is a sophisticated Open RAN solution developed by Juniper Networks, Inc., Intel Corporation, and Rakuten Symphony to modernize radio cell sites with the newest cloud-native architecture. With Symware, mobile network operators may offer new services, support alternative network topologies, increase network density, and reduce the amount of hardware required per site. Symware is an adaptable edge appliance that satisfies carrier-grade specifications.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Emergence of Edge Computing



The architecture of telecommunications networks is transforming due to the increasing prevalence of edge computing technologies. This trend has intensified the demand for intelligent control and management at the network's periphery. RAN Intelligent Controllers enable efficient data processing, low-latency communications, and seamless integration with cloud-based services. The growing interest and adoption rates demonstrate that RAN Intelligent Controller usage will increase over time across numerous industries because of its proactive role within edge computing environments.



Restraint: Lack of Interoperability and Standards



Legacy infrastructure and proprietary technologies are prevalent in telecommunications networks, which can create challenges for deploying RAN Intelligent Controllers. Compatibility testing is required to integrate these controllers with legacy equipment, base stations, and management systems to ensure smooth operation. Vendor lock-in, proprietary protocols, and varying standards can lead to interoperability issues that impede the scalability of RAN Intelligent Controller solutions.



Opportunity: Rise of Open RAN Architecture



The telecommunications industry is undergoing a significant change due to the emergence of Open RAN (O-RAN) architecture. This shift promotes interoperability, innovation and vendor neutrality in telecoms. RAN Intelligent Controllers play an integral part in O-RAN deployments by facilitating seamless integration between disaggregated RAN components from multiple vendors, which reduces vendor lock-in, promotes diversity among vendors, and fosters further innovation. As operators move toward implementing Open Ran principles to improve flexibility and reduce costs, there is expected growth in demand for Open RAN (O-RAN) architecture, increasing their usage incessantly.



Some of the major players operating in the RAN Intelligent Controller Market are:



• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

• Mavenir

• VIAVI Solutions Inc.

• ZTE Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Juniper Networks, Inc.

• SAMSUNG

• Broadcom

• Nokia

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Component:



• Platforms

• Services



By Application:



• rApps

• xApps



By Function:



• Non-RT RIC (Non-Real-Time-RAN Intelligent Controller)

• Near-RT RIC (Near-Real-Time-RAN Intelligent Controller)



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channel analysis.



