Antibiotic Collaboration and Licensing Deals Analysis Report 2024 with Directory of 133 Agreements Signed Since 2019

Dublin, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibiotic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Antibiotic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the antibiotic deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of antibiotic deals from 2016 to 2024.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter antibiotic deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of 133 antibiotic deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual antibiotic partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in antibiotic deal making since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Key Benefits
- Understand deal trends since 2016
- Browse antibiotic collaboration and licensing deals
- Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
- Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
- Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area
- Leading deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
- Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
- Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
- Save hundreds of hours of research time
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in antibiotic dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Antibiotic deals over the years
2.3. Most active antibiotic dealmakers
2.4. Antibiotic deals by deal type
2.5. Antibiotic deals by therapy area
2.6. Antibiotic deals by industry sector
2.7. Deal terms for antibiotic deals
2.7.1 Antibiotic deals headline values
2.7.2 Antibiotic deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Antibiotic deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Antibiotic royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading antibiotic deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top antibiotic deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active antibiotic dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active antibiotic dealmakers
4.3. Most active antibiotic deals company profiles
Chapter 5 - Antibiotic contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Antibiotic contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Antibiotic dealmaking by technology type
Deal directory
- Deal directory - Antibiotic deals by company A-Z
- Deal directory - Antibiotic deals by deal type
- Deal directory - Antibiotic deals by therapy area
- Deal type definitions
Companies Featured
- 3B Pharmaceuticals
- Achaogen
- Acurx Pharmaceuticals
- Advanz Pharma
- Allecra Therapeutics
- Allergan
- Amerigen Pharmaceuticals
- Amicogen
- AMR
- Amyris
- Antibiotic Research UK
- Appili Therapeutics
- Arrevus
- Artizan Biosciences
- AstraZeneca
- Australian Research Council
- Avails Medical
- Basilea Pharmaceutica
- Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
- Biophore Pharmaceuticals
- BioVersys
- Blacksmith Medicines
- Boston Pharmaceuticals
- Boston University
- Boulos and Cooper Pharmaceuticals
- Brii Biosciences
- Bugworks
- California Institute for Biomedical Research
- CARB-X
- Centre for Drug Research and Development (CDRD)
- Cepheid
- Checkpoint Therapeutics
- Chelexa Biosciences
- Cidara Therapeutics
- Citius Pharmaceuticals
- Cleveland Clinic
- Clinton Health Access Initiative
- Correvio Pharma
- Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
- Crestone Pharma
- CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Debiopharm
- Decibel Therapeutics
- Defense Threat Reduction Agency
- Deinove
- Department of Defense
- Department of Health and Human Services
- Dermin
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals
- Entasis Therapeutics
- Enterome Bioscience
- Eurofarma
- European Investment Bank
- Everest Medicines
- Evotec
- Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)
- Flightpath Biosciences
- Florida International University
- Forge Therapeutics
- Forsyth Institute
- Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics
- Geom Therapeutics
- Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership
- GPCR Therapeutics
- GSK
- Hackensack Meridian Health
- Harvard Medical School
- Hasten Biopharmaceutic
- Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research
- Helperby Therapeutics
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- Hoffmann La Roche
- Hoth Therapeutics
- Hvidovre Hospital
- Ichor Biologics
- InfectoPharm
- Infex Therapeutics
- InfoRLife
- Ingenza
- Innosuisse
- Innovate UK
- Insmed Inc
- Italfarmaco
- Johns Hopkins University
- Journey Medical
- Kinnear Pharmaceuticals
- Knauer Scientific Instruments
- LegoChem Biosciences
- LEO Pharma
- Leukocare
- LifeArc
- Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine
- Luminarie
- Lysando
- Macrolide Pharma
- Magle Chemoswed
- Matinas Biopharma
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Medicines Patent Pool Foundation
- Melinta Therapeutics
- Menarini
- Merck and Co
- Microbiotix
- MicuRx Pharmaceuticals
- Moleculin Biotech
- Monash University
- Nabriva Therapeutics
- National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
- National Institute of General Medical Sciences
- National Institutes of Health
- Navamedic
- Nosopharm
- Novartis
- Opal Therapeutics
- OpGen
- Oragenics
- Oricula Therpeutics
- Oxford Drug Design
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals
- Pfizer
- Phico Therapeutics
- Pieces Technologies
- Polyphor
- Prokaryotics
- Q-linea AB
- Qpex Biopharma
- QureTech Bio
- Recce Pharmaceuticals
- Recida Therapeutics
- RedHill Biopharma
- RMX Biopharma
- Roche
- Sandoz
- Saptalis Pharmaceuticals
- SeLux Diagnostics
- Shanghai Haini Pharmaceutical
- Shenzhen China Resources Gosun Pharmaceutical
- Shionogi
- Sinovant Sciences
- SpeeDx
- Spero Therapeutics
- Strides Pharma Science
- Summit Therapeutics
- Suzhou NeuPharma
- Swixx Biopharma
- Tabuk Pharmaceutical
- Taiba
- TaiGen Biotechnology
- TB Alliance
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- The Medicines Company
- Theravance Biopharma
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- TLC BioSciences
- Trellis Bioscience
- University of Bergen
- University of California Los Angeles
- University of Florida
- University of Liverpool
- University of Melbourne
- University of New South Wales
- University of Queensland
- University of Technology Sydney
- University of Zurich
- US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases
- UTILITY Therapeutics
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- VenatoRx
- Verity Pharmaceuticals
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Vinnova
- Warp Drive Bio
- Wellcome Trust
- Wuxi Apptec Laboratory Services
- X-Biotix Therapeutics
- X-chem
- Xellia Pharmaceuticals
- ZAI Laboratory
- Zoetis
- Zydus Cadila
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wcmn5g
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.