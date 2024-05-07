Flash News: OKX Wallet Partners with iZUMi Finance, Giving Users the Opportunity to Claim a Share of a 30,000 MODE Token Prize Pool

SINGAPORE, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 7, 2024.

OKX Wallet Partners with iZUMi Finance, Giving Users the Opportunity to Claim a Share of a 30,000 MODE Token Prize Pool

OKX Wallet is pleased to partner with iZUMi Finance, a multi-chain DeFi protocol, to give users who complete iZUMi-related quests the opportunity to claim a share of a 30,000 MODE token prize pool. This marks the third phase of OKX Wallet's ongoing 'Mode Ecosystem Festival' campaign, which is designed to promote and educate users about the diverse dApps available on the Mode ecosystem.

Wave 3 of Mode Ecosystem Festival begins on May 7, 2024 at 11:00 (UTC) and ends on May 21, 2024 at 11:00 (UTC). Quests that participants are required to complete include swapping MODE tokens and adding more liquidity to Mode via iZiSwap. These quests are designed to encourage greater participation in the Mode ecosystem.

Participants in on-chain activities will also receive iZiSwap iPoints on Mode, further enriching their user experience. iZUMi Finance also offers thorough tutorials, guiding users in completing swaps and adding liquidity on iZiSwap.

Further details on the campaign are available here. The subsequent phases of OKX's 'Mode Ecosystem Festival' will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

The Mode network, powered by Optimism, is an Ethereum Layer 2 that rewards users for growing the network via new economic mechanisms.

