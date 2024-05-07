TopBuild Reports First Quarter Results, Raises 2024 Outlook and Announces $1B Share Repurchase Authorization

| Source: TopBuild Corp. TopBuild Corp.

First quarter sales grow 1.1% to $1.3 billion

Gross margin expands 100 basis points to 30.3%

Adjusted EBITDA margin expands 100 basis points to 19.8%

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are proud of our first quarter results, which reflect the strength of our business, our ongoing drive to improve, and the hard work of our team. We continue to focus on growing the business – both organically and through M&A – and delivering operational improvements, as evidenced by the 100 basis point expansion in our first quarter adjusted EBITDA margin year over year.”

First Quarter Financial Highlights
(comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2023)

3 Months Ended 3/31/24ReportedChange
Sales$1,278,7171.1%
Gross Margin30.3%100 bps
SG&A as % of revenue13.5%0 bps
Operating Profit$214,5087.6%
Operating Margin16.8%100 bps
Net Income$152,38112.2%
Net Income per diluted share$4.7911.9%
   
3 Months Ended 3/31/24AdjustedChange
Sales$1,278,7171.1%
Gross Margin30.3%100 bps
SG&A as % of revenue13.5%30 bps
Operating Profit$214,4345.6%
Operating Margin16.8%70 bps
Net Income$153,12210.7%
Net Income per diluted share$4.8110.3%
EBITDA$253,8186.5%
EBITDA Margin19.8%100 bps
   

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the period ended March 31, 2023)

Installation3 Months
Ended
3/31/24		 Specialty
Distribution		3 Months
Ended
3/31/24
Sales$798,743 Sales$545,794
Change  Change 
Volume0.3% Volume(4.2)%
Price1.2% Price1.5%
M&A3.5% M&A0.4%
Dispositions(0.9)% Dispositions0.0%
Total Change4.1% Total Change(2.3)%
Operating Margin19.6% Operating Margin14.2%
Change50 bps Change110 bps
Adj. Operating Margin19.6% Adj. Operating Margin14.1%
Change40 bps Change90 bps
Adj. EBITDA Margin22.0% Adj. EBITDA Margin16.9%
Change60 bps Change110 bps
     

Capital Allocation

2024 Acquisitions
Year to date, the Company has announced the acquisition of five insulation companies which are expected to generate approximately $68 million in annual revenue. They are listed in the chart below.

   
 TTM Revenue  
Company ($ millions)Month
Brabble Insulation (I)$5.2February
Morris Black & Sons (I)$3.8March
Pest Control Insulation (D)$25.4March
Green Space Insulation (I)$6.0April
Insulation Works (I)$28.0May
Total $68.4 
I = Installation, D = Specialty Distribution 
   

“We are extremely disciplined regarding capital allocation. We will continue to prioritize reinvesting our free cash flow to make acquisitions and drive increased shareholder value. With a total addressable market of more than $18 billion across our highly fragmented end markets, we are actively evaluating a strong pipeline of opportunities. Year-to-date, we have announced five acquisitions totaling approximately $68 million in annual revenue,” continued Buck.

New Share Repurchase Authorization
TopBuild also announced today that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $1.0 billion of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The new authorization is in addition to the $154.0 million remaining from the prior authorization, bringing the total availability for share repurchases to $1.15 billion.

“Our new repurchase authorization demonstrates management and our Board of Directors’ continued confidence in and support of our long-term strategy and the importance of returning capital to shareholders,” Buck said.

2024 Outlook1
“We are confident in our ability to continue delivering strong performance in 2024. Our unique business model, our commitment to driving shareholder value, and our ability to successfully navigate changes in the macro environment position us extremely well for the long term,” concluded Buck.

The Company’s raised its outlook for 2024 in light of strong profitability in the first quarter and to incorporate the acquisitions completed to date in 2024.

2024LowHigh
Sales$5,400 $5,600 
Adjusted EBITDA*$1,065 $1,155 


* See table for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.

1 This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and is based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, May 7, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com. In addition, a copy of management’s formal remarks and a presentation will be available immediately prior to the conference call on www.topbuild.com.

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 240 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 170 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.  These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “may,” “project,” “estimate” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods.  These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements.  Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release.  Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements.  Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


(tables follow)

 

       
TopBuild Corp.      
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)   
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)   
       
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2024  2023 
Net sales $1,278,717  $1,265,238 
Cost of sales  891,567   895,023 
Gross profit  387,150   370,215 
       
Selling, general, and administrative expense  172,642   170,784 
Operating profit  214,508   199,431 
       
Other income (expense), net:      
Interest expense  (18,795)  (18,039)
Other, net  11,282   1,923 
Other expense, net  (7,513)  (16,116)
Income before income taxes  206,995   183,315 
       
Income tax expense  (54,614)  (47,445)
Net income $152,381  $135,870 
       
Net income per common share:      
Basic $4.82  $4.31 
Diluted $4.79  $4.28 
       
Weighted average shares outstanding:      
Basic  31,641,454   31,550,658 
Diluted  31,843,818   31,713,239 
       


TopBuild Corp.       
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)       
        
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2024 2023
Net income $152,381  $135,870 
Other comprehensive (loss) income:       
Foreign currency translation adjustment  (4,092)  1,753 
Comprehensive income $148,289  $137,623 
        


TopBuild Corp.        
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)       
(dollars in thousands)        
  As of
  March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $968,809  $848,565 
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $22,398 at March 31, 2024, and $23,948 at December 31, 2023  829,221   799,009 
Inventories  375,056   364,731 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  29,376   36,939 
Total current assets  2,202,462   2,049,244 
         
Right of use assets  201,392   204,629 
Property and equipment, net  266,422   264,487 
Goodwill  2,052,319   2,042,568 
Other intangible assets, net  578,335   591,058 
Other assets  9,522   10,865 
Total assets $5,310,452  $5,162,851 
         
LIABILITIES        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $467,863  $469,585 
Current portion of long-term debt  46,230   47,039 
Accrued liabilities  201,402   187,217 
Short-term operating lease liabilities  67,041   65,780 
Short-term finance lease liabilities  1,829   1,917 
Total current liabilities  784,365   771,538 
         
Long-term debt  1,362,498   1,373,028 
Deferred tax liabilities, net  243,622   243,930 
Long-term portion of insurance reserves  60,179   58,783 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  142,552   146,213 
Long-term finance lease liabilities  3,716   4,150 
Other liabilities  1,487   1,554 
Total liabilities  2,598,419   2,599,196 
         
EQUITY  2,712,033   2,563,655 
Total liabilities and equity $5,310,452  $5,162,851 
         
  As of March 31, 
  2024 2023
Other Financial Data        
Receivable days  52   52 
Inventory days  38   43 
Accounts payable days  62   60 
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable $736,414  $805,225 
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †  14.0%  15.6%
         
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches        
         


TopBuild Corp.      
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)      
(in thousands)      
       
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2024 2023
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:              
Net income $152,381  $135,870 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  34,257   32,100 
Share-based compensation  5,127   3,135 
(Gain)/loss on sale of assets  (561)  185 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  720   720 
Provision for bad debt expense  4,464   1,338 
Provision for inventory obsolescence  2,902   1,642 
Deferred income taxes, net  (240)  563 
Change in certain assets and liabilities:      
Receivables, net  (28,486)  (10,847)
Inventories  (12,056)  20,096 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  7,541   11,579 
Accounts payable  (2,659)  (25,480)
Accrued liabilities  16,170   (3,339)
Other, net  (783)  2,239 
Net cash provided by operating activities  178,777   169,801 
       
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment  (19,881)  (15,580)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired  (22,240)  (45,845)
Proceeds from sale of assets  1,608   455 
Net cash used in investing activities  (40,513)  (60,970)
       
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:      
Repayment of long-term debt  (12,059)  (9,743)
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards  (6,059)  (6,350)
Exercise of stock options  1,020   1,029 
Net cash used in by financing activities  (17,098)  (15,064)
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash  (922)  (58)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents  120,244   93,709 
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period  848,565   240,069 
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period $968,809  $333,778 
       
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:      
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $13,737  $18,271 
Accruals for property and equipment  307   835 
       


TopBuild Corp.           
Segment Data (Unaudited)           
(dollars in thousands)           
            
  Three Months Ended March 31,     
   2024   2023  Change  
Installation           
Sales $798,743  $767,090   4.1 %
            
Operating profit, as reported $156,757  $146,897     
Operating margin, as reported  19.6 % 19.1 %   
            
Acquisition related costs  45   263     
Operating profit, as adjusted $156,802  $147,160     
Operating margin, as adjusted  19.6 % 19.2 %   
            
Share-based compensation  330   379     
Depreciation and amortization  18,267   16,493     
EBITDA, as adjusted $175,399  $164,032   6.9 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  22.0 % 21.4 %   
            
Specialty Distribution           
Sales $545,794  $558,375   (2.3)%
            
Operating profit, as reported $77,579  $73,333     
Operating margin, as reported  14.2 % 13.1 %   
            
Rationalization charges  (750)       
Acquisition related costs     340     
Operating profit, as adjusted $76,829  $73,673     
Operating margin, as adjusted  14.1 % 13.2 %   
            
Share-based compensation  433   238     
Depreciation and amortization  14,836   14,572     
EBITDA, as adjusted $92,098  $88,483   4.1 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  16.9 % 15.8 %   
            


TopBuild Corp.           
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)           
(dollars in thousands)           
            
  Three Months Ended March 31,      
  2024 2023  Change 
Total net sales           
Sales before eliminations $1,344,537  $1,325,465      
Intercompany eliminations  (65,820)  (60,227)     
Net sales after eliminations $1,278,717  $1,265,238   1.1 %
            
Operating profit, as reported - segments $234,336  $220,230      
General corporate expense, net  (9,067)  (10,828)     
Intercompany eliminations  (10,761)  (9,971)     
Operating profit, as reported $214,508  $199,431      
Operating margin, as reported  16.8 % 15.8 %    
            
Rationalization charges  (750)        
Acquisition related costs †  676   3,658      
Operating profit, as adjusted $214,434  $203,089      
Operating margin, as adjusted  16.8 % 16.1 %    
            
Share-based compensation  5,127   3,135      
Depreciation and amortization  34,257   32,100      
EBITDA, as adjusted $253,818  $238,324   6.5 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  19.8 % 18.8 %    
            
Sales change period over period  13,479         
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period  15,494         
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales  114.9 %       
            
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments
            


TopBuild Corp.       
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)       
(dollars in thousands)       
        
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2024 2023 
Net sales       
Same branch:       
Installation $771,942  $760,652  
Specialty Distribution  543,445   558,375  
Eliminations  (65,820)  (60,227) 
Total same branch $1,249,567  $1,258,800  
        
Acquisitions (a):       
Installation $26,801  $  
Specialty Distribution  2,349     
Total acquisitions  29,150     
        
Dispositions (b):       
Installation $  $6,438  
Total dispositions     6,438  
Total net sales $1,278,717  $1,265,238  
        
EBITDA, as adjusted       
Same branch $250,105  $237,190  
Acquisitions (a)  3,713     
Dispositions (b)     1,134  
Total $253,818  $238,324  
        
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales       
Same branch (c)  20.0 %   
Acquisitions (d)  12.7 %   
Total (e)  19.8 % 18.8 %
        
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales       
Same branch (f)  NM     
Acquisitions (d)  12.7 %   
Total (g)  114.9 %   
        
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months       
(b) Represents operating results in prior period previously classified as same branch       
(c) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales       
(d) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales       
(e) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales       
(f) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales    
(g) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales       
NM Not Meaningful       
        


TopBuild Corp.       
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)       
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)       
        
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2024 2023 
Gross Profit Reconciliation       
        
Net sales $1,278,717  $1,265,238  
        
Gross profit, as reported $387,150  $370,215  
        
Acquisition related costs       
Gross profit, as adjusted $387,150  $370,215  
        
Gross margin, as reported  30.3 % 29.3 %
Gross margin, as adjusted  30.3 % 29.3 %
        
Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation       
        
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported $172,642  $170,784  
        
Rationalization charges  (750)    
Acquisition related costs  676   3,658  
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted $172,716  $167,126  
        
Operating Profit Reconciliation       
        
Operating profit, as reported $214,508  $199,431  
        
Rationalization charges  (750)    
Acquisition related costs  676   3,658  
Operating profit, as adjusted $214,434  $203,089  
        
Operating margin, as reported  16.8 % 15.8 %
Operating margin, as adjusted  16.8 % 16.1 %
        
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation       
        
Income before income taxes, as reported $206,995  $183,315  
        
Rationalization charges  (750)    
Acquisition related costs  676   3,658  
Income before income taxes, as adjusted  206,921   186,973  
        
Tax rate at 26.0%  (53,799)  (48,613) 
Income, as adjusted $153,122  $138,360  
        
Income per common share, as adjusted $4.81  $4.36  
        
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  31,843,818   31,713,239  
        


TopBuild Corp.       
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)       
(in thousands)       
        
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2024 2023
Net income, as reported $152,381  $135,870 
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:       
Interest expense and other, net  7,513   16,116 
Income tax expense  54,614   47,445 
Depreciation and amortization  34,257   32,100 
Share-based compensation  5,127   3,135 
Rationalization charges  (750)   
Acquisition related costs  676   3,658 
EBITDA, as adjusted $253,818  $238,324 
        


TopBuild Corp.  
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited) 
(in thousands) 
 2023 2024 Trailing Twelve
Months Ended
 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 March 31, 2024
Net sales$1,317,262  $1,326,120  $1,286,074  $1,278,717  $5,208,173 
Acquisitions proforma adjustment † 35,527   13,815   9,525   5,691   64,558 
Net sales, acquisition adjusted$1,352,789  $1,339,935  $1,295,599  $1,284,408  $5,272,731 
                    
                    
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches            
                    


TopBuild Corp.       
2024 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)      
(in millions)       
        
 Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2024
  Low   High 
Estimated net income, as reported$611.0  $689.0 
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:      
Interest expense and other, net 47.0   43.0 
Income tax expense 216.0   241.0 
Depreciation and amortization 143.0   139.0 
Share-based compensation 19.0   17.0 
Acquisition related costs 29.0   26.0 
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted$1,065.0  $1,155.0 
 

            











        

            

            
Contact Data