TopBuild Reports First Quarter Results, Raises 2024 Outlook and Announces $1B Share Repurchase Authorization

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are proud of our first quarter results, which reflect the strength of our business, our ongoing drive to improve, and the hard work of our team. We continue to focus on growing the business – both organically and through M&A – and delivering operational improvements, as evidenced by the 100 basis point expansion in our first quarter adjusted EBITDA margin year over year.”

First Quarter Financial Highlights

(comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2023)

3 Months Ended 3/31/24 Reported Change Sales $1,278,717 1.1% Gross Margin 30.3% 100 bps SG&A as % of revenue 13.5% 0 bps Operating Profit $214,508 7.6% Operating Margin 16.8% 100 bps Net Income $152,381 12.2% Net Income per diluted share $4.79 11.9% 3 Months Ended 3/31/24 Adjusted Change Sales $1,278,717 1.1% Gross Margin 30.3% 100 bps SG&A as % of revenue 13.5% 30 bps Operating Profit $214,434 5.6% Operating Margin 16.8% 70 bps Net Income $153,122 10.7% Net Income per diluted share $4.81 10.3% EBITDA $253,818 6.5% EBITDA Margin 19.8% 100 bps

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)

(comparisons are to the period ended March 31, 2023)

Installation 3 Months

Ended

3/31/24 Specialty

Distribution 3 Months

Ended

3/31/24 Sales $798,743 Sales $545,794 Change Change Volume 0.3% Volume (4.2)% Price 1.2% Price 1.5% M&A 3.5% M&A 0.4% Dispositions (0.9)% Dispositions 0.0% Total Change 4.1% Total Change (2.3)% Operating Margin 19.6% Operating Margin 14.2% Change 50 bps Change 110 bps Adj. Operating Margin 19.6% Adj. Operating Margin 14.1% Change 40 bps Change 90 bps Adj. EBITDA Margin 22.0% Adj. EBITDA Margin 16.9% Change 60 bps Change 110 bps

Capital Allocation

2024 Acquisitions

Year to date, the Company has announced the acquisition of five insulation companies which are expected to generate approximately $68 million in annual revenue. They are listed in the chart below.

TTM Revenue Company ($ millions) Month Brabble Insulation (I) $5.2 February Morris Black & Sons (I) $3.8 March Pest Control Insulation (D) $25.4 March Green Space Insulation (I) $6.0 April Insulation Works (I) $28.0 May Total $68.4 I = Installation, D = Specialty Distribution

“We are extremely disciplined regarding capital allocation. We will continue to prioritize reinvesting our free cash flow to make acquisitions and drive increased shareholder value. With a total addressable market of more than $18 billion across our highly fragmented end markets, we are actively evaluating a strong pipeline of opportunities. Year-to-date, we have announced five acquisitions totaling approximately $68 million in annual revenue,” continued Buck.

New Share Repurchase Authorization

TopBuild also announced today that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $1.0 billion of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The new authorization is in addition to the $154.0 million remaining from the prior authorization, bringing the total availability for share repurchases to $1.15 billion.

“Our new repurchase authorization demonstrates management and our Board of Directors’ continued confidence in and support of our long-term strategy and the importance of returning capital to shareholders,” Buck said.

2024 Outlook1

“We are confident in our ability to continue delivering strong performance in 2024. Our unique business model, our commitment to driving shareholder value, and our ability to successfully navigate changes in the macro environment position us extremely well for the long term,” concluded Buck.

The Company’s raised its outlook for 2024 in light of strong profitability in the first quarter and to incorporate the acquisitions completed to date in 2024.

2024 Low High Sales $ 5,400 $ 5,600 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 1,065 $ 1,155



* See table for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.

1 This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and is based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 240 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 170 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

TopBuild Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per common share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 1,278,717 $ 1,265,238 Cost of sales 891,567 895,023 Gross profit 387,150 370,215 Selling, general, and administrative expense 172,642 170,784 Operating profit 214,508 199,431 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (18,795 ) (18,039 ) Other, net 11,282 1,923 Other expense, net (7,513 ) (16,116 ) Income before income taxes 206,995 183,315 Income tax expense (54,614 ) (47,445 ) Net income $ 152,381 $ 135,870 Net income per common share: Basic $ 4.82 $ 4.31 Diluted $ 4.79 $ 4.28 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 31,641,454 31,550,658 Diluted 31,843,818 31,713,239





TopBuild Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income $ 152,381 $ 135,870 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency translation adjustment (4,092 ) 1,753 Comprehensive income $ 148,289 $ 137,623





TopBuild Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) As of March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 968,809 $ 848,565 Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $22,398 at March 31, 2024, and $23,948 at December 31, 2023 829,221 799,009 Inventories 375,056 364,731 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,376 36,939 Total current assets 2,202,462 2,049,244 Right of use assets 201,392 204,629 Property and equipment, net 266,422 264,487 Goodwill 2,052,319 2,042,568 Other intangible assets, net 578,335 591,058 Other assets 9,522 10,865 Total assets $ 5,310,452 $ 5,162,851 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 467,863 $ 469,585 Current portion of long-term debt 46,230 47,039 Accrued liabilities 201,402 187,217 Short-term operating lease liabilities 67,041 65,780 Short-term finance lease liabilities 1,829 1,917 Total current liabilities 784,365 771,538 Long-term debt 1,362,498 1,373,028 Deferred tax liabilities, net 243,622 243,930 Long-term portion of insurance reserves 60,179 58,783 Long-term operating lease liabilities 142,552 146,213 Long-term finance lease liabilities 3,716 4,150 Other liabilities 1,487 1,554 Total liabilities 2,598,419 2,599,196 EQUITY 2,712,033 2,563,655 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,310,452 $ 5,162,851 As of March 31, 2024 2023 Other Financial Data Receivable days 52 52 Inventory days 38 43 Accounts payable days 62 60 Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable $ 736,414 $ 805,225 Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) † 14.0 % 15.6 % † Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches





TopBuild Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities: Net income $ 152,381 $ 135,870 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 34,257 32,100 Share-based compensation 5,127 3,135 (Gain)/loss on sale of assets (561 ) 185 Amortization of debt issuance costs 720 720 Provision for bad debt expense 4,464 1,338 Provision for inventory obsolescence 2,902 1,642 Deferred income taxes, net (240 ) 563 Change in certain assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (28,486 ) (10,847 ) Inventories (12,056 ) 20,096 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,541 11,579 Accounts payable (2,659 ) (25,480 ) Accrued liabilities 16,170 (3,339 ) Other, net (783 ) 2,239 Net cash provided by operating activities 178,777 169,801 Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (19,881 ) (15,580 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (22,240 ) (45,845 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 1,608 455 Net cash used in investing activities (40,513 ) (60,970 ) Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities: Repayment of long-term debt (12,059 ) (9,743 ) Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards (6,059 ) (6,350 ) Exercise of stock options 1,020 1,029 Net cash used in by financing activities (17,098 ) (15,064 ) Impact of exchange rate changes on cash (922 ) (58 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 120,244 93,709 Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 848,565 240,069 Cash and cash equivalents - End of period $ 968,809 $ 333,778 Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities: Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 13,737 $ 18,271 Accruals for property and equipment 307 835





TopBuild Corp. Segment Data (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change Installation Sales $ 798,743 $ 767,090 4.1 % Operating profit, as reported $ 156,757 $ 146,897 Operating margin, as reported 19.6 % 19.1 % Acquisition related costs 45 263 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 156,802 $ 147,160 Operating margin, as adjusted 19.6 % 19.2 % Share-based compensation 330 379 Depreciation and amortization 18,267 16,493 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 175,399 $ 164,032 6.9 % EBITDA margin, as adjusted 22.0 % 21.4 % Specialty Distribution Sales $ 545,794 $ 558,375 (2.3 ) % Operating profit, as reported $ 77,579 $ 73,333 Operating margin, as reported 14.2 % 13.1 % Rationalization charges (750 ) — Acquisition related costs — 340 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 76,829 $ 73,673 Operating margin, as adjusted 14.1 % 13.2 % Share-based compensation 433 238 Depreciation and amortization 14,836 14,572 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 92,098 $ 88,483 4.1 % EBITDA margin, as adjusted 16.9 % 15.8 %





TopBuild Corp. Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change Total net sales Sales before eliminations $ 1,344,537 $ 1,325,465 Intercompany eliminations (65,820 ) (60,227 ) Net sales after eliminations $ 1,278,717 $ 1,265,238 1.1 % Operating profit, as reported - segments $ 234,336 $ 220,230 General corporate expense, net (9,067 ) (10,828 ) Intercompany eliminations (10,761 ) (9,971 ) Operating profit, as reported $ 214,508 $ 199,431 Operating margin, as reported 16.8 % 15.8 % Rationalization charges (750 ) — Acquisition related costs † 676 3,658 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 214,434 $ 203,089 Operating margin, as adjusted 16.8 % 16.1 % Share-based compensation 5,127 3,135 Depreciation and amortization 34,257 32,100 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 253,818 $ 238,324 6.5 % EBITDA margin, as adjusted 19.8 % 18.8 % Sales change period over period 13,479 EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period 15,494 Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales 114.9 % † Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments





TopBuild Corp. Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net sales Same branch: Installation $ 771,942 $ 760,652 Specialty Distribution 543,445 558,375 Eliminations (65,820 ) (60,227 ) Total same branch $ 1,249,567 $ 1,258,800 Acquisitions (a): Installation $ 26,801 $ — Specialty Distribution 2,349 — Total acquisitions 29,150 — Dispositions (b): Installation $ — $ 6,438 Total dispositions — 6,438 Total net sales $ 1,278,717 $ 1,265,238 EBITDA, as adjusted Same branch $ 250,105 $ 237,190 Acquisitions (a) 3,713 — Dispositions (b) — 1,134 Total $ 253,818 $ 238,324 EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales Same branch (c) 20.0 % Acquisitions (d) 12.7 % Total (e) 19.8 % 18.8 % As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales Same branch (f) NM Acquisitions (d) 12.7 % Total (g) 114.9 % (a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months (b) Represents operating results in prior period previously classified as same branch (c) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales (d) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales (e) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales (f) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales (g) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales NM Not Meaningful





TopBuild Corp. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per common share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Gross Profit Reconciliation Net sales $ 1,278,717 $ 1,265,238 Gross profit, as reported $ 387,150 $ 370,215 Acquisition related costs — — Gross profit, as adjusted $ 387,150 $ 370,215 Gross margin, as reported 30.3 % 29.3 % Gross margin, as adjusted 30.3 % 29.3 % Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported $ 172,642 $ 170,784 Rationalization charges (750 ) — Acquisition related costs 676 3,658 Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted $ 172,716 $ 167,126 Operating Profit Reconciliation Operating profit, as reported $ 214,508 $ 199,431 Rationalization charges (750 ) — Acquisition related costs 676 3,658 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 214,434 $ 203,089 Operating margin, as reported 16.8 % 15.8 % Operating margin, as adjusted 16.8 % 16.1 % Income Per Common Share Reconciliation Income before income taxes, as reported $ 206,995 $ 183,315 Rationalization charges (750 ) — Acquisition related costs 676 3,658 Income before income taxes, as adjusted 206,921 186,973 Tax rate at 26.0% (53,799 ) (48,613 ) Income, as adjusted $ 153,122 $ 138,360 Income per common share, as adjusted $ 4.81 $ 4.36 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 31,843,818 31,713,239





TopBuild Corp. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income, as reported $ 152,381 $ 135,870 Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted: Interest expense and other, net 7,513 16,116 Income tax expense 54,614 47,445 Depreciation and amortization 34,257 32,100 Share-based compensation 5,127 3,135 Rationalization charges (750 ) — Acquisition related costs 676 3,658 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 253,818 $ 238,324





TopBuild Corp. Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited) (in thousands) 2023 2024 Trailing Twelve

Months Ended Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 March 31, 2024 Net sales $ 1,317,262 $ 1,326,120 $ 1,286,074 $ 1,278,717 $ 5,208,173 Acquisitions proforma adjustment † 35,527 13,815 9,525 5,691 64,558 Net sales, acquisition adjusted $ 1,352,789 $ 1,339,935 $ 1,295,599 $ 1,284,408 $ 5,272,731 † Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches



