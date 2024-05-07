Casino Time Elevates Social Gaming in Ontario with Launch of iGaming Website

Kingston, Ontario, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casino Time, a full-service online casino for Ontario residents, proudly announces the highly anticipated launch of its iGaming website, CasinoTime.ca. Affiliated with 10 Charitable Gaming entertainment venues across the province, Casino Time extends its legacy fundraising model and beloved social gaming experience to the digital realm. At the time of launch, Casino Time features a premium selection of games in each of its core product verticals including Slots, Live Dealer Casino Games, and Bingo. Adding to its diverse portfolio, Casino Time is also set to introduce a Sportsbook in late 2024. With a robust suite of features including interactive chat, local customer service, 24/7 accessibility, loyalty rewards, and rapid payment solutions, the online platform provides a powerful casino experience that is community-oriented.

Casino Time is committed to meeting the expectations of players who value the superior gaming experience associated with its charitable gaming affiliates. The iGaming website harnesses industry-leading technology from Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) to deliver an intuitive user experience and offers progressive jackpots and full-service game offerings from Pragmatic Play, Evolution, IGT, and Blueprint Gaming, including mega hits like Lightning Roulette, Gonzo’s Quest, and Cleopatra.

Pragmatic Play will also be the driving force behind Casino Time’s Bingo offering, handpicked by the operator for its best-in-class user experience, comprehensive promotional suite, live chat functionality, and exclusive play-on-demand feature. Casino Time is the first Canadian iGaming operator to offer regulated access to the globally renowned bingo product, Bingo Blast, cherished by players everywhere.

“We have been leading the revival of community gaming in Ontario for 20 years with cutting-edge gambling entertainment at the local level. Now through an exclusive partnership with iGO, we’re bringing our offerings online across Ontario, providing more access to the social gaming revolution that has won us a legion of fans,” says D’Arcy Stuart, CEO of Casino Time.

Rooted in legacy, Casino Time's team is dedicated to delivering an unparalleled online and offline gaming experience with over 50 years of serving the gambling community in Ontario. Committed to VIP loyalty, high-touch customer care, responsible gaming practices, and safety and security, Casino Time provides community and peace of mind to its players.

“In our physical locations, our gambling product is, of course, second to none, but the special sauce is the social experience, which we’re replicating with the iGaming platform,” adds George Prue, General Manager of Jackpot Time Sarnia. “We know our customers personally and we love being part of their recreation and banter. Plus, proceeds get invested straight back into the community. That’s a gambling model we can proudly stand behind.”

Casino Time is not merely an online entity; it is an extension of the vibrant Ontario gambling community. Casino Time’s iGaming website goes beyond the ordinary, fostering a community-oriented gaming experience that is both social and inclusive.



About Casino Time

Casino Time is an agent of iGaming Ontario registered with the Alcohol Gaming Commission of Ontario (“AGCO”) - OPIG#1240874 Ontario only 19+. Provincially owned and operated, Casino Time has 10 charitable gaming centre affiliates and an innovative iGaming website. Committed to responsible gaming practices, Casino Time ensures a safe and enjoyable gaming environment for all patrons both online and offline while supporting local communities. For more information, please visit http://casinotime.ca/.

