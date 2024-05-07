AIIR Launches Trusted Leadership Advisory Solution For C-Suite Executives

PHILADELPHIA, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIIR ® Consulting , a global coaching and leadership development firm, today announced the launch of AIIR Vista, the company’s premier Trusted Leadership Advisory offering for C-Suite leaders. Consistent with AIIR’s position at the forefront of leadership excellence, AIIR Vista is a unique solution designed to benefit senior-most leaders in the context of organizational success.



The firm’s announcement comes at a prescient moment — nearly halfway into 2024, it is clear that C-Suite leaders are in crisis. Outplacement firm Challenger, Grey & Christmas noted that 622 CEOs announced their departures in the first quarter, the highest quarterly total on record. And, experts predict record turnover in the C-Suite over the next 12 months.

“The challenges leaders face at the top are unlike anything they faced before,” said AIIR Chief Customer Officer Megan Marshall. “Their position exposes them to a relentless barrage of strategic challenges, market pressures, and stakeholder expectations. What we have found in our more than 10 years of experience is that C-Suite leaders facing these challenges desperately need support that goes beyond typical executive coaching. They need a Trusted Leadership Advisor to be effective at their job.”

AIIR Vista is a Trusted Leadership Advisory service that pairs C-Suite executives with elite coaches and consultants who have the first-hand experience needed to understand (and help them overcome) the challenges they face. AIIR Vista engagements start with the same proven process AIIR has used to develop thousands of leaders across the Fortune 500 and around the world. Selected for their personal experience in senior roles – such as a CEO or CMO – and their extensive experience working with C-Suite leaders in complex environments, AIIR Vista coaches go beyond typical coaching to become trusted advisors, serving as an objective sounding board and resource that is more challenging and directive than a typical executive coach. This approach helps C-Suite leaders overcome the complexity, ambiguity, and intensity of their leadership roles to thrive.

AIIR Consulting Founder and CEO Jonathan Kirschner, Ph.D. commented, “Organizations have become increasingly more complicated, which makes executive leadership increasingly complex. At the same time, the leaders in these roles feel more alone than ever before even while facing a barrage of board and stakeholder information and opinions. AIIR Vista is the only offering that combines AIIR’s proven approach to executive coaching with direct counsel from an experienced executive. This solution gives senior-most leaders the support they need to succeed.”

AIIR Vista begins with an initial 12-month program. AIIR Vista includes goal setting, structured sessions and on-demand check-ins. For more information, please visit aiirconsulting.com.