BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference in New York on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Bank of America Health Care Conference 2024 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 5:20 p.m. ET.

H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference in New York on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET.



Links to the live audio webcasts and replays of the presentations may be accessed in the Investors & Media section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company with a deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with complement-mediated and other rare diseases. BioCryst leverages its expertise in structure-guided drug design to develop first-in-class or best-in-class oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat diseases. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of small-molecule and protein therapies. For more information, please visit www.biocryst.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

