FibroGen to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Bank of America Health Care Conference

Format: 1x1 investor meetings

Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Location: Las Vegas, NV

H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Bioconnect Investor Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 investor meetings

Date: Monday, May 20, 2024

Fireside Chat Time: 5:00 – 5:30 PM ET

Location: New York, NY

The live audio webcast of the H.C. Wainwright Fireside Chat will be available to investors and other interested parties on the “ Events & Presentations ” section of the FibroGen Investor webpage at www.fibrogen.com . A replay will be available for 30 days.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of novel therapies at the frontiers of cancer biology. Pamrevlumab, a fully human anti-CTGF monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC). Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZOTM) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. Roxadustat is in clinical development for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA) and a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) has been accepted for review by the China Health Authority. FG-3246 (also known as FOR46), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46 is in development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This program also includes the development of an associated CD46-targeted PET biomarker. In addition, FibroGen has expanded its research and development portfolio to include two immuno-oncology product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

