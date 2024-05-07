REMINDER -- Stella-Jones’ Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and First-Quarter Results Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Stella-Jones Inc. will be held as a hybrid meeting:



On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

In-person at :

1250 René-Lévesque Blvd. West, suite 3610

Montréal, Québec

Or virtually by webcast at:

https://web.lumiagm.com/499511552

Password : stella2024

(Password is case-sensitive)

Management will be available to speak with the media immediately following the meeting. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders, including non-registered shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder, will be able to participate at the meeting, in person or virtually, ask questions and vote, provided they comply with all of the requirements set out in the Corporation’s management proxy circular dated March 14, 2024 (available on our website). Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the meeting, in person or virtually, as guests, but in both cases, guests will not be able to vote nor ask questions at the meeting. Stella-Jones’ 2023 Annual Report is now available on the Company’s website.

STELLA-JONES WILL HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS ITS FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS

OPEN TO: Investors, analysts and all interested parties

DATE: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

TIME: 1:30 PM (Eastern Daylight Time)

LIVE WEBCAST: https://web.lumiagm.com/411019516

CALL: 1-866-518-4114

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKET OPENS THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please log on or dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to attend at this time, you may access a web recording of the meeting at the following link: https://web.lumiagm.com/411019516. This recording will be available online on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, as of 4:30 PM until 11:59 PM on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

