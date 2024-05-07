Snack’in For You’s Award Winning Veggie Puffs Debut at Sweets & Snacks Expo

PHOENIX, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snack’in For You by Sigma Foods will debut its line of vegetable-based, high-protein, baked, better-for-you puffs at the Sweets & Snacks Expo at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis from May 14-16, at booth #22276. The veggie puffs are available as two- and four-ounce bags in Sour Cream and Onion Cauliflower, Buffalo Ranch Cauliflower, Mesquite Barbeque Broccoli, or Cheddar Jalapeno Broccoli flavor profiles.



Snack’in For You is available on Amazon and in select retail locations in Arizona and California with additional retailer launches planned this year. The Sweets & Snacks Expo debut occurs just one month after the brand was recognized by Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Best Snack Awards as Best Veggie Puff.

“Our line of boldly delicious veggie-based puffs offers consumers a new way to snack—whether on the go and in need of protein or slowing down to enjoy each savory crunch,” said Steve Sklar, Division Vice President of Snack’in For You. “We have experienced some early success on store shelves and online over the last six months, underscoring the consumer demand for a snack where better-for-you and boldly delicious flavors can coexist.”

Made with four simple base ingredients: real cauliflower or broccoli, rice flour, chickpeas, and pea protein – Snack’in For You delivers a better-for-you snack option that offers Boldly Delicious flavors. Snack’in For You veggie puffs include four grams of protein per one-ounce serving.

For more information, visit snackinforyou.com.

ABOUT SNACK’IN FOR YOU

Since 2022, Snack’in For You has focused on innovative snacks that provide bold flavors with healthier ingredients. The global brand features five product lines of high-protein, gluten-free baked or dehydrated snacks featuring simple, health-driven ingredients that satiate cravings and nutritional needs.

The brand currently boasts product lines in the US, Mexico, Spain, France, and Germany.

