Think Power Solutions Continues to Excel as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ for Fourth Consecutive Year

Plano, Texas, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think Power Solutions, a leader in AI tech-enabled utility infrastructure solutions, proudly announces its re-certification as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year. Under the leadership of founder and CEO Hari Vasudevan, Think Power Solutions remains committed to fostering an exceptional workplace environment, validated by this prestigious recognition.

"We are honored to be recognized with this certification for the fourth year in a row. This recognition underscores our dedication to ensuring a workplace that is physically and psychologically safe and enriching for all our employees.” said Vasudevan. “We are actively seeking avenues for expansion through mergers and acquisitions. As part of our growth strategy, we warmly invite family-led and entrepreneur-led firms specializing utility infrastructure solutions such as protection & control testing, project management, construction management, construction inspection, project & construction oversight, QA/QC, rate case support, and project controls services to explore partnership opportunities with the us. By joining forces, these firms can leverage Think Power Solutions' expertise, resources, and supportive workplace culture to accelerate their own growth trajectories. Together, we can create synergies, drive innovation, propel the industry forward and become the national leader in the industry.”

Focus on Women in the Workplace

This year, Think Power Solutions has intensified its efforts to support the advancement of women in the utility industry and workplace. Initiatives include additional paid time off, enhanced maternity and paternity leave, family planning benefits, and the establishment of "Women In Power," an employee resource group dedicated to promoting gender diversity and inclusivity. As a result of these initiatives, 100% of female employees rated Think Power Solutions as a great place to work, with a corresponding 100% recommending the company to their friends.

Core Values

The certification, awarded by Great Place to Work®, stands as a testament to Think Power Solutions' core values of entrepreneurship, accountability, safety, and transparency. This commitment is reflected in the high satisfaction ratings among employees, underscoring the company's investment in its most valuable asset – its people.

About Think Power Solutions

Think Power Solutions is a leading AI tech-enabled utility infrastructure solutions provider. With a client-centric approach, innovative solutions, and a culture of excellence, Think Power Solutions continues to attract top talent and deliver industry-leading services and products.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive recognition of an employer-of-choice status, solely based on employees' feedback regarding their workplace experience. Globally recognized, this certification sets the standard for identifying and acknowledging outstanding employee experiences.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® leverages decades of research to help organizations become exemplary workplaces for all. With a focus on inclusivity and employee experience, Great Place To Work® drives positive change in workplaces worldwide.

