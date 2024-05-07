Antelope Enterprise Announces Rescheduling of its Second Half and Fiscal Year End 2023 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) (“Antelope Enterprise”, “AEHL” or the “Company”), which operates KylinCloud, a livestreaming ecommerce business in China with access to 800,000+ hosts and influencers, today announced that it will reschedule its conference call that was scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 8:00 am ET. Further details will be forthcoming as to the new conference call date and time.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co., Ltd (“Kylin Cloud”), which operates a livestreaming ecommerce business in China with access to 800,000+ hosts and influencers. The Company recently announced the launch of an energy transmission business to be operated via its wholly-owned subsidiary, AEHL US LLC. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aehltd.com . To receive the Company's public announcements, please email investor@aehltd.com .

