May 7, 2024

BioPorto A/S Appoints President and CEO of BioPorto Inc.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, USA, May 7, 2024, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or Company) (CPH:BIOPOR), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on empowering the early detection of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), announced today the appointment of Jeffrey N. Haas as new President and Chief Executive Officer of BioPorto Inc. (US), the fully owned subsidiary of BioPorto, and member of the Group’s Executive Leadership team.

Leading BioPorto’s US activities, Jeffrey N. Haas will be responsible for the commercial introduction of the FDA cleared ProNephro AKI™ NGAL for pediatric and young adult clinical use, and lead activities aimed to build ProNephro AKI NGAL awareness, product knowledge, organization and partnerships to ensure strong commercial traction and continuous expansion of the use of the test including expanded indications for use in adult patients.

Jeffrey N. Haas joins BioPorto from Abbott Laboratories (US), where he from 2017 served as President of Rapid Diagnostics Infectious Diseases Developed Markets Business Unit. In this role he oversaw the post-acquisition integration of Alere, led the organizational performance in development, approval and commercialization of the ID Now and BINAX COVID-19 diagnostics tests and was responsible for expanding revenues from USD 500 million to more than USD 7 billion. Before this, Jeffrey was in 2013 to 2017 a Vice President of AbbVie (US), an S&P 100 company, where he launched its US entrance into the multi-billion-dollar marketplaces in oncology and neuroscience. Prior to this, Jeffrey was from 1995 to 2013 in various commercial leadership roles at Abbott Laboratories (US) with special focus on driving performance and optimizing revenue within market access, neuroscience, immunology and pain care. Jeffrey holds a BA in Biology from Indiana University, IN (US) and was previously a minor league professional baseball player.

Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO of BioPorto says: “I am very happy to welcome Jeffrey to BioPorto and the Executive Leadership team. Jeffrey joins us at a very interesting point in time, where a vast set of opportunities are materializing as we prepare for the clinical launch of ProNephro AKI NGAL in the US and are preparing to apply for FDA clearance of the test for adult use. With his long list of merits, strong network and considerable commercial experience in driving adoption of new important diagnostic tests, Jeffrey is the perfect leader of our US activities and will be pivotal in rolling out our strategy towards 2029.”

Jeffrey N. Haas comments: “The opportunity to join BioPorto Inc. as CEO and working with the team and members of the Executive Leadership to ensure the global expansion of a unique test into an important core lab clinical diagnostic area which has remained underserved and unchanged for the last 50 years is simply fantastic and one, I could not pass. With this test, we allow physicians to prompt intervention and change outcomes from a disease that affects millions every year. I cannot wait to get started on the journey and together with team unfold its massive potential.”

Jeffrey N. Haas will join BioPorto Inc. on May 13, 2024. To further strengthen the leadership of BioPorto, the Company expects to announce the appointment of a Group CFO later this quarter.

About Acute Kidney Injury

Acute kidney injury is a sudden episode of kidney failure or kidney damage that happens within a few hours or a few days. AKI causes a build-up of waste products in blood and makes it difficult for kidneys to maintain the proper balance of bodily fluids. AKI can also affect other organs such as the brain, heart, and lungs and is common in patients who are in hospital intensive care units. For more information about AKI please visit: https://bioporto.com/aki/.

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

